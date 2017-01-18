Prince Hairy! Royal's beardy bromance

Things got a bit hairy between Prince Harry and a war veteran yesterday when the royal was about to present him with a medal.

The 32-year-old prince and war hero Neil Heritage got up close and personal at the Inaugural Endeavour Awards after Harry lifted up the man’s beard.

Neil lost both of his legs after he was blown up by a suicide bomber’s car bomb in Iraq in 2003.

Despite being told he might never walk again, since the fateful accident Neil’s been given a new lease of life with prosthetic legs and has rowed across the Atlantic and cycled 350 miles in a charity ride.

However when he was awarded his medal at the Endeavour Awards, Prince Harry decided to hold up his beard as he attached the medal to Neil’s lapel.

The moment was captured perfectly on camera, with Harry looking serious as the medal presentation took place.

Prince William was also at the Endeavour Awards to hand out some of the most important awards of the night.

Earlier in the day Prince Harry visited the Heads Up campaign with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Kate looked stunning in a figure-hugging $2,500 Evita floral dress by Erdem, matched with an incredibly bouncy new hairstyle.

The royal’s outing comes just days after it was revealed that his lady love, Suits actress Meghan Markle, has already met Kate Middleton.

The pair are said to have hit it off instantly when they met at Kensington Palace last Tuesday, US Weekly reports.

A royal inside told the publication that the glamorous women’s first encounter "went well."

"Meghan's so happy she's getting to know more of Harry's nearest and dearest," the source said.

It’s believed that Prince George missed the get together as he was in school.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have crossed paths last May when they were both supporting the Invictus Games in Orlando.

Harry is now said to be smitten with Markle even bringing the beauty on a romantic trip to see the Northern Light in Iceland last month.

