You might think you’re the king of the English language with the fanciest vocabulary in town, but we bet this tricky word test will give you a run for your money.
Trickiest word test
The puzzle gurus over at Playbuzz have come out with yet another ball-busting brainteaser that has everyone second guessing if English is really their first language.
This viral English quiz has everyone scratching their heads. Photo: Getty Images
Created by user Liz Carlson, the test is titled: Do You Actually Know The Definition Of The 17 Trickiest Words In The Dictionary? And is leaving English-speakers around the world stumped.
If you’re an English wiz, then you’ll be one of the lucky few who will see an 'A+' at the end of the quiz.
So, put your skills to the test and see if you know what these 17 words mean.
If you’re having trouble, look to the captions for answers.
The answer is: More than necessary. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Being beyond what is normal or expected. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Not embarrassed. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Tirelessly persisting. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: The state of being respected. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: A suitable position. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Confused. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Two things being placed together with contrasting effect. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Lack of care or concern. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Extremely happy or peaceful. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Having a great deal of money. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Not harmful or offensive. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: In strict sense. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Unusually advanced. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Reserved. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Not showing a serious attitude. Photo: Playbuzz
The answer is: Being actively hostile. Photo: Playbuzz
So, did you score an A+?
Well done! Photo: Playbuzz
