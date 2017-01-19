News

Trickiest word test

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

You might think you’re the king of the English language with the fanciest vocabulary in town, but we bet this tricky word test will give you a run for your money.

The puzzle gurus over at Playbuzz have come out with yet another ball-busting brainteaser that has everyone second guessing if English is really their first language.

This viral English quiz has everyone scratching their heads. Photo: Getty Images

Created by user Liz Carlson, the test is titled: Do You Actually Know The Definition Of The 17 Trickiest Words In The Dictionary? And is leaving English-speakers around the world stumped.

If you’re an English wiz, then you’ll be one of the lucky few who will see an 'A+' at the end of the quiz.

So, put your skills to the test and see if you know what these 17 words mean.

If you’re having trouble, look to the captions for answers.

The answer is: More than necessary. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Being beyond what is normal or expected. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Not embarrassed. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Tirelessly persisting. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: The state of being respected. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: A suitable position. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Confused. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Two things being placed together with contrasting effect. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Lack of care or concern. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Extremely happy or peaceful. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Having a great deal of money. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Not harmful or offensive. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: In strict sense. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Unusually advanced. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Reserved. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Not showing a serious attitude. Photo: Playbuzz

The answer is: Being actively hostile. Photo: Playbuzz

So, did you score an A+?

Well done! Photo: Playbuzz

