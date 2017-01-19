You might think you’re the king of the English language with the fanciest vocabulary in town, but we bet this tricky word test will give you a run for your money.

Trickiest word test

The puzzle gurus over at Playbuzz have come out with yet another ball-busting brainteaser that has everyone second guessing if English is really their first language.

Created by user Liz Carlson, the test is titled: Do You Actually Know The Definition Of The 17 Trickiest Words In The Dictionary? And is leaving English-speakers around the world stumped.

If you’re an English wiz, then you’ll be one of the lucky few who will see an 'A+' at the end of the quiz.

RELATED: Can you solve this spelling test?

RELATED: Brainteaser bonanza: Spot the objects

So, put your skills to the test and see if you know what these 17 words mean.

If you’re having trouble, look to the captions for answers.

So, did you score an A+?

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram