News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever

Tim Dormer gives 'brand new' Vegemite to tourists

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

What happens when you tell people Vegemite is changing their million-year-old recipe?

Tim Dormer giving 'fake' Vegemite to tourists. Photo: Yahoo7 Be

Plunging temperatures cause sea to freeze in Norfolk
0:33

Plunging temperatures cause sea to freeze in Norfolk
All Star: Tim Campbell plays Fast Money for charity!
2:49

All Star: Tim Campbell plays Fast Money for charity!
Rescued Baby Wombat Enjoys Her Dinner Time
0:32

Rescued Baby Wombat Enjoys Her Dinner Time
Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
2:41

Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
Yes, I Made It! Tim Olstad - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
1:44

Yes, I Made It! Tim Olstad - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
Tim Olstad &quot;Always&quot; Knew He Had A Chance! - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
3:05

Tim Olstad "Always" Knew He Had A Chance! - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
Meet The Final 12: Tim Olstad - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
3:23

Meet The Final 12: Tim Olstad - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
Best Dressed at the ACM Awards
1:06

Best Dressed at the ACM Awards
Tim Olstad &quot;Believes&quot; In Himself - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
2:41

Tim Olstad "Believes" In Himself - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
VIDEO: 'Grace of Monaco' exclusive clip
1:48

VIDEO: 'Grace of Monaco' exclusive clip
Award winning chef Anna Polyviou has unveiled her two new EPIC desserts creations
0:59

Masterchef's Anna Polyviou has unveiled TWO new epic desserts
Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful
1:50

Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful
 

Pure rage, that's what.

Our mate Tim Dormer took to the streets of Sydney's Circular Quay to tell a few fibs to the public for Australia Day.

RELATED: The Most Outrageous but Delicious Aussie Food Mashups

RELATED: Tim Dormer and BF Ash Talk Sex Life on Radio

We told people Vegemite had changed their recipe AND made them taste the new and improved (fake) Vegemite... which was half sugar!

Don't mess with Aussies and their Vegemite. Photo: Yahoo7 Be

"Is this off" Sugar Vegemite is never going to be 'a thing.' Photo: Yahoo7 Be

Let's just say tourists and locals were not pleased.

"Is this off or something?" said one teenager.

Not happy, Jan. Photo: Yahoo7 Be

"Pretty sure Vegemite can't go off," Tim laughed.

We're pretty sure he's right.

One American tourist said she'd maybe put it on her sushi. OK then.

"I would have that on my sushi" - American tourists on sweet Vegemite. Photo: Yahoo7 Be

Moral of the story is sugar and Vegemite don't really mix - are you listening, Cadbury!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top