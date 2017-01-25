Tim Dormer gives 'brand new' Vegemite to tourists

What happens when you tell people Vegemite is changing their million-year-old recipe?

Pure rage, that's what.

Our mate Tim Dormer took to the streets of Sydney's Circular Quay to tell a few fibs to the public for Australia Day.

RELATED: The Most Outrageous but Delicious Aussie Food Mashups

RELATED: Tim Dormer and BF Ash Talk Sex Life on Radio

We told people Vegemite had changed their recipe AND made them taste the new and improved (fake) Vegemite... which was half sugar!

Let's just say tourists and locals were not pleased.

"Is this off or something?" said one teenager.

"Pretty sure Vegemite can't go off," Tim laughed.

We're pretty sure he's right.

One American tourist said she'd maybe put it on her sushi. OK then.

Moral of the story is sugar and Vegemite don't really mix - are you listening, Cadbury!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram