Nannies of the super rich tell all

A recent Reddit thread opened up the world of paid childcare, with nannies of the very, very wealthy describing the strangest things they'd seen in the course of their work.

"A friend of mine got a job as a ski nanny for a Russian billionaire's ski holiday. Several were hired meaning there wasn't much work to do. My friend's only job? To put the kids' ski boots on in the morning and take them off in the evening. The pay? £1000 sterling a day. 7 days' work."

"A few things...

1. The drama that is just like TV. The dad in the family I nannied for had a secret daughter and other family for 5 years.

2. How money was just thrown around. A $500 rocking chair is the wrong shade of orange? Just throw it in the garbage and go buy a new one. Daughters are fighting with each other over their Barbie dream houses? Calm them down by taking them to the American Girl store for new dolls and then get them a blowout afterwards.

3. And yet, despite this, they forgot to pay their bills for three months and got the gas turned off in their house."

''–pinkpanda24

"I work at a private school and get a lot of nannying/babysitting jobs through my job. Most families that I work for try to teach their children to appreciate what they have, but the most striking thing I've witnessed in some families is such a short-lived excitement that the kids get from receiving gifts/gadgets/outings/pocket money, and it is because they get these things EVERYDAY! To them it's normal and expected. It's hard to reward these kids for good behaviour when the rewards aren't rewarding!"–blinkiwi

"My younger sister nannies for an wealthy couple, and she's mentioned a few things that really threw her off at first.

The biggest thing was how uninvolved they are with their daughter's life. She was born early in October, and by the end of the month, my sister was already spending 80+ hours a week with her. The husband has only been home one day since she started working for them and the wife is gone from 6am-9pm every day.

Then, it was how casual they are with money. They've offered to pay for work on her car countless times, and the wife gave my sister all of her Christmas decorations from last year. Most of them still had their tags on them. She spent $20/ornament and didn't even use them."

–IslandoftheMoths

"The family I work for right now is very wealthy – they live on fifth ave right across from central park. Three things. The first is the clothes. The girls have numerous name brand clothing items: Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Vineyard Vines, Lilly Pulitzer, etc. The 6 year old's backpack was 85 bucks. I get wanting your kids to have nice things to wear, but they're growing fast, and that shit's expensive. The 3 year old outgrew her wardrobe last year, it was all replaced with the same expensive stuff.

Next would have to be scheduling. They want their children to be successful in life, I get it. But every day is something – piano, ballet, tennis, Chinese lessons and squash. They have no time to play.

The last part, which is a bit more sad if you ask me, is the lack of connect in the girls and their parents' relationship. It could be as simple as scheduling – for instance, the mom doesn't know when ballet and tennis is, I do, or knows their worries and fears. They confide in me and when I bring it up with the mom she's surprised to learn they're not just always happy because they have nice things. There's definitely something missing there and it shows. The 3 year old slips up and calls me 'mama' constantly and it breaks my heart."

–cnk93

"My sister worked as nanny for a famous hollywood actress (married to a very famous british pop singer... can you guess the couple?) and she was always shocked by how cheap they were! For example, they took her to Hollywood while she was shooting a movie (they live in London). My sister was asked to babysit for 12-13 hours at a time (he contract was 40 hour/week, 8hour/day) while she was at the studio. The end of the month came and she didn't get paid for ANY overtime (which would amount to over 50 hours). When she asked what happened to that, she was put on a plane back to London and fired on the spot."

–Letusso

"I do tutoring for a wealthy family, and despite the fact that they seem to have come from fairly average backgrounds, they really have no concept of how normal people think of money. I was talking about visiting the library after a session, and they were confused by the fact that I didn't just buy all the books I wanted to read. They also pay me every six months or so, and seem confused that I want money so often – they're good for it, after all. They fly their kids home from their high-school sports tours (they play in tournaments all over the continent) to take a driving test and think nothing of it.

They're good people, but weird."

–Alsadius

"I worked for an extremely wealthy family and when I was going to eat lunch with the kids, I was told "the help" eats in the kitchen. I quit soon after that."

–sydthesquid18

"I have a close friend who was a nanny for a couple years. She routinely called me to vent about the parents.

When my friend quit she gave them 2 months notice. The mom flipped out, slamming doors, crying, cold shoulder. Gave her a whole speech about 2 months was not enough time to find someone new and that she was essentially leaving them high and dry. Later the mom came to her all sad faced and apologetic and asked her if she would consider staying longer if they hadn't found a replacement in time. My friend refused and she got the cold shoulder again.

Her replacement showed up a week before she was leaving and was a super sweet girl who she kept in contact with after the fact. Apparently a couple months later the replacement was fired because she had a Spanish accent and the mom didn't want her youngest (4) to develop one as well..."

–ittybittytittykitty

"My mom was a nanny for a couple of rich corporate lawyers years ago. I always remember her saying that at Christmas the kids would get tired from opening so many presents. The unopened gifts would get put away and some weren't opened until months later."

–TurdOfTheDay

"The perks and the money could be nice but being a nanny to the rich and famous it can be a little degrading at times too. The good people they treat you like family. The not good people they treat you like furniture or like a servant and it's not so nice. You really have to be very discreet, a hard worker and have to able to let a lot roll off to be able to do that job well. Your dignity gets hit a lot. If the job is good, it's usually very good, but jobs like that can really be the pits too. Some rich people they are total snobs and think they're practically gods. There are a lot of nice rich people but too often wealth breeds a warped sense of entitlement".

–mtempissmith

