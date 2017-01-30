Kids say the darndest things, or so the saying goes, but what happens when your toddler comes out with a terrifying tale you're not sure if you should believe? These stories from parents on Reddit will have you questioning what you believe.

Creepy things kids say

"I was tucking in my two year old. He said "Good bye dad." I said, "No, we say good night." He said "I know. But this time its good bye." Had to check on him a few times to make sure he was still there." –Caboose

"Mine has a rather creepy habit. He has maybe thirty Lego mini figs. All but one of them have no head. The one with a head? It has all of the heads. Four solid inches of Lego head on a one inch body. It just stands on his desk, sixty eyes staring at the headless masses." –Perverse psychology

"While changing my daughter in front of the open closet door. She kept looking around me and laughing. I asked her what was so funny. She said, "the man." To which I replied, "what man?" She then pointed at the closet and said, "the man with the snake neck." I turn around and nothing was there. I'm afraid to look into the history of my house to see if anyone hung themselves in the closet. At least she wasn't scared." -Snarkumstance

"Says "Daddy sleep" then pushing my head underwater at the pool." -NotTomPettysGirl

"He was cuddling with his grandmother and being very sweet (he was about 3 at the time). He takes her face in his hands, and brings his face close to hers, then tells her that she's very old, and will die soon. Then he makes a point of looking at the clock." -taches_de_rousseur

"My 3 year old daughter stood next to her new born brother and looked at him for awhile then turned and looked at me and said, "Daddy its a monster..we should bury it." -Poncho_goblin

"I jokingly asked: "What's the best way to get a girlfriend?" Seven-year-old's response: "Tell her to be my girlfriend or she'll never see her parents again." -falicor

“Why are you crying?”

"Bad man"

“What bad man?”

"There." Points behind me at a dark corner of the room

Lamp on bookshelf next to said darkened corner falls off as soon as I turn to look. She slept in our bed that night." -JamesOctopus

"My childhood friend recently found his journal from when he was about 6 or 7... One entry said something along the lines of, "Sometimes Mommy gardens. Sometimes Daddy works inside the house. When Daddy thinks I'm with Mommy, and Mommy thinks I'm with Daddy, sometimes I like to go into the neighbors garage and play with their dangerous tools." -jelb32

"My five year old son asked me last week "what do you see through the black circles in my eyes when you're controlling me when I'm at school?"-spsprd

"I was sound asleep, and at around 6am I was woken up by my 4 year old daughters face inches from mine. She looked right into my eyes and whispered, "I want to peel all your skin off". The backstory here is I had been sunburned the previous week, and was starting to peel. In my sleep-addled state however, it was pretty terrifying for a few seconds. I didn't know if I was dreaming, or what was going on." -sublimesting

"My co-worker's four year old daughter always thought that the rattling of the water pipes in the kitchen cupboards were "white wolves" and the sound always scared her. One day she was sitting at the kitchen table and she said, "Mom. The white wolves aren't bad... they're our friends!" Her mom encouraged the idea by saying, "Yes! The white wolves are protecting us. They are our friends."Then her daughter added in, "They're our friends, but not the man who crawls on the floor and stands by my bed".-maryamorevna

"When I was about 3 we had a cat that had still born kittens. I asked my father if we could make crosses for them, which he did. As he was making them I asked:

"Aren't those too small?",

Dad: "What do you Mean?"

Me: "Aren't we going to nail them to them?"

Dad: (after several moments silence) "We're not going to do that"

Me: "oh" -Segat1

"My toddler went through a phase where she would just constantly say 'hi' to things. "Hi hi hi hi hi hi" One day, it came out sounding more like "Die die die die die". So I say to her "What's that you're saying?"And she turns to face me and just whispers "Diiiieeeeeee......." -emilydm

"My niece was sitting on the couch with a weird look on her face. Her mom asked her what she was thinking about, and she said, "I'm imagining the waves of blood rushing over me."

Turned out they had been at a local science museum with an exhibit on the circulatory system. One of the features was a walk among some giant fake blood vessels, and she was remembering that."-JBLovecrafty

"When I was a little girl I lost my it when I saw some guy at the grocery store. It was unusual because I was generally quiet and well behaved. I never had to be taken out of somewhere for misbehaving, but we had to leave the store. When my mom asked what was wrong when we got in the car, I told her he took me away from my first mom and hid me under his floor and made me sleep for a long time until I woke up with my new mom. I then refused to sit in the seat of the car on the ride home, but insisted on cowering under the dashboard so he couldn't take me again. It freaked her the fuck out, as she is definitely my biological mother so obviously my "first" mom. ETA: I remember the incident, and I remember being afraid of the guy because I thought he was going to kidnap me. I couldn't tell you where I got that notion. I assume I had nightmares about being kidnapped and he resembled whoever I was dreaming about." -cleaver_username

"I have a three year old who says some pretty strange stuff....Last night: "Mommy.. the man, the very big man with big yellow eyes is looking at you." I look…nothing. I tell him there is no man and he is make-believe. My son laughs, "Oh he is hiding now." --- 2 minutes later, "Oh no Mommy, you made him very mad. Now he says he will come when you are sleeping."

Few weeks ago he tells me, "I'm not going to be four. I'm doing to die. And you will put me down, down, down in the hole." I tell him that isn't true, and who told him that. He gets quiet and goes, "The man told me. But I will be scared, so after three night-nights you die too and come with me." Sheesh. As if I didn't have bad dreams already." -quackchick

"Kid (4 year old): I want a cupcake

Me: No.

Kid: I want a cupcake, please?

Me: No.

Kid: Whispers If you give me a cupcake I wont cut your neck." -ijennings21

