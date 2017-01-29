Teachers reveal dumbest questions

A recent Reddit question asked teachers for the dumbest thing a student had ever asked in class.

Let's just say the responses were mindboggling...

"I used to volunteer teaching at an after school program for 14-year olds. We were doing a project that involved balloons. One boy had blown his balloon but couldn't get it tied. I tied it and gave it back to him. He immediately tossed it up. As it sank to the floor, his face fell. Obviously disappointed, he asked: 'Aw, so they're not helium?'"

–rachelmaryl

"Had a student ask me 'What are those pyramid-shaped things in egypt called?'

Never seen a class laugh that hard before."

–mamaisinhere

"I've shared this before, but as a high school biology teacher, a 16 year old student once asked me 'Wait, aren't rhinos made of mud?'"

–Jruff

"When I was a student teacher I was just finishing up a 2 week unit on WW2. I gave the students 5 minutes before the test to look over their notes and/or ask me any questions before we start it. One of the kids in the front raises her hand and asks 'OK, so who were the Allies?'

She pronounced it like the girl's name Allie."

–antiheaderalist

"Warm spring day.

No A/C.

Fan blowing in the front of the room.

Hand goes up.

'Can you make the fan ovulate?'

No. No, I can't."

–IroquoisConfederate

"I was a maths teacher. One day a student apropos of nothing right at the start of the class looked me dead in the eyes and asked me.

'How did Jesus nail his other hand to the cross?' He then began miming the impossible task, musing over whether he had a hammer on a rope in his mouth and swung his head side to side to insert the final nail.

'He didn't' I replied.

'Oh.' Said the student with a long pause. 'That makes sense.'"

–Shotaro

"9th grade ELA, a few chapters into Of Mice And Men:

'What kind of work does George do on the farm?'

'I'm not sure. Probably the same work that everyone else is doing.'

'Oh. It must be hard for him to help out, since he's a mouse.'"

–Uh_I_Say

"I once projected a picture of the Earth onto the front white board. A student asked, 'How do astronauts stand on a planet like that?'

Was an 8th grade student, being totally serious, not under any noticeable influence of illegal substances."

–Seminolesoldier2620

"A girl in my honors science class asked the teacher, and was 100% serious, if ramen grew on ramen trees."

–SaxyMatt

"Elementary student after leaving backpack on the bus: 'someone should invent some sort of device that attaches a backpack to a person's body so they don't lose it.'"

–zangywastaken

"I was asked by a crying student once if there was a second moon. We were outside for recess and as happens sometimes, the moon was visible. I said Nope, why and she pointed to the moon and asked but aren't the sun and the moon the same thing? 4th grade student, not special needs or anything. She was crying because the other kids were making fun of her for thinking the sun and the moon were the same thing. After I explained to her the sun did not turn into the moon at night and then back into the sun in the morning (she actually thought the moon was the sun 'turned off'), I did an impromptu science lesson that afternoon with the whole class."

–earthgarden

"While I was student teaching, I had a student ask where Texas was on the map I was projecting on the screen. The map was of China."

–UrsulaMajor

"At the college mid term, I had a guy comes up to me that I've never seen in class. He proceeded to ask me what his grade is. Checked the sheet, he never turned in a single piece of homework, no quizzes, never attended a test.

What did you think you'd have? You've got a solid F."

–Azten

"Wasn't a teacher, a lifeguard on a beach.

Man with a very thick Chicago accept asked me where the switch was to turn off the waves, so he could let his daughter go out and play in the water.

So I told him it was at my boss' stand."

–McDudeston

"Private writing instructor. A couple of years ago, I had a student ask me if commas were real or imaginary. He was equally dubious about semicolons, which he referred to as 'imitation periods.'

He was 26 and very serious."

–JustZoni

"I teach martial arts to little kids, I had a kid ask me if he could punch his mom now."

–jennytopssky

"We were getting ready for a field trip in a class of about twenty. I make the announcement 'we're leaving in about ten minutes - go to the bathroom, fill up your water bottles...'

Everyone is getting ready and standing around and one of my students comes up to me in a panic 'excuse me, excuse me! Have we left yet?'

We all look around at everyone standing by the door or by their desks.

'No. No I don't think we've left yet.' Good grief!"

–Sieberella

"10th grade honors chemistry, topic is states of matter.

'What would liquid ice be called?'"

–OrinMacGregor

