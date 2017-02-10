This single mum’s response to school dad’s day is genius

One of the hardest parts of being a single mum is having to double as both parents.

So when Whitney Kittrell’s youngest son’s kindergarten class announced they would be having a “dads and doughnuts” day, her heart sunk.

In a heart-warming Facebook post, the young mum says she didn’t know what to do - no child wants to show up alone. Perhaps grandpa could go?

But her son had other ideas. “He just smiled and said 'no. I want you to go. You're my mum and dad’,” Whitney recounts.

“So this morning I gathered up my best dad outfit, painted on some facial hair, and went to breakfast with my sweet son. I was so embarrassed but I couldn't help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying 'this is my mum... she's my dad too so I brought her!'”

When Whitney became a single mum three years ago, she promised to do everything she could to give her two kids a balanced family life - something which has meant “trips alone, teaching my son how to play catch and killing bugs with minimal screaming.”

But despite her efforts, she still questions whether she’s “actually succeeding at it”, which made it all the more special when her son thanked her for dressing up as dad.

She writes, “When I went to leave he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered 'mom... I know that you'll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you.' He kissed my cheek and ran off.

“I hope he remembers this day cause I'll never forget it or his sweet words."

