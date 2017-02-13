Epic 'friend zone' fail has the Internet blushing

A romantic date complete with horse riding, dinner and flowers has been labelled as one of "the most tragic friend zone" fails ever and sent social media users into a flurry!

It all started when single man Daniel, treated his BFF Alex, to a spectacular evening out, taking her to dinner, golf, horse riding, ice cream and topped it off with flowers. How sweet!

But while the lucky lady loved the sentiment, she was quick to let everyone know she was #stillsingletho when she posted an Instagram photo of her and Daniel afterwards to thank him for making her feel "like a princess".

The cringeworthy dynamic left social media users in an absolute flurry and Twitter has been desperately trying to track down this gallant gentleman.

No one deserves this... NO one pic.twitter.com/i8UUPNMOK5 — 〽️ac (@T_DMac) February 8, 2017

One user wrote: "No one deserves this… NO one."

Somebody even created a Go Fund Me page to help pay for Daniel's broken heart surgery.

But it turns out the date was mutually friend-based, and was done to show Alex exactly how she should expect to be treated by potential suitors.

Daniel responded to the Internet love by saying that he was the one who only ever wanted to be friends with Alex.

The true gent says that he decided to set “boundaries” and wanted to show her how a lady should be treated – making our hearts melt even more!

"This post is to clear up my whole 'friend' date,” Daniel wrote. "First off, I am the one who set these boundaries to begin with. I am also the one who made up the hashtag as a joke."

"Leading up to the day, Alex had shared with me her testimony, and because of her past relationships her self worth had diminished. She had never been treated like a lady and I wanted to show her what it was like."

MKR has also been dishing out its fair share of "ultimate friend zones" this season. Betty served up an epic shutdown with a side of cringe when she and her Sydney teammate insisted they’re “just friends”.

“Me and David are really good friends,” said Betty for the 600th time this season. “We’re almost like brother and sister.” - Yeah, yeah!

Cringe factor turned up to 11 when David said: “We’ll see what happens”, but Betty replied firmly with, “Yeah, nah, it’s not going to happen.”

You could practically hear David’s heart break as Betty locked the door to the friend zone and threw away the key.

“He is so deep in that friend zone right now,” fellow contestant Kyle said to Tim, who added: “I feel like he’s trying to claw his way out and she just keeps knocking him down.”

Be has also learned that bearded bartender Kyle has now been friend-zoned by blonde beauty Bek who was eliminated with her Perth bestie Ash last week.

The pair, who are both 27, kicked off their flirtation in the very first episode, with vet Bek instantly clocking the tall gent.

“We’ve struck up a good friendship and it was nice to take that away from it,” she said of Kyle.

“We keep in contact, but there’s no more flirtation. We’re just friends now!”

