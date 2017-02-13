Mum who ate 46,0240 kilojoules a day is now unrecognisable

An obese mum who ate 11,000 calories a day and racked up fast food bills worth thousands of dollars has lost 108kg after she vowed to change her life.



Tiffaney Anderson, from Utah, reached her heaviest weight at 187kg following a traumatic childhood that led her to overeat.

She would consume four egg, cheese and sausage McGriddles from McDonald's, and a large chocolate chip frappé on her way to work. 20 minutes later, Tiffaney would go back and order the same thing.

For lunch, the 26-year-old would eat two mushroom triple burgers as well as a large pizza. That was on top of sugary drinks and snacks every day.

Her junk-food addiction cost almost $10,500 a year and at one point she received a $2,000 credit card bill for takeaway that month.

When Tiffaney was six-months pregnant with her second child, she suffered a stroke and vowed to change her life.



She had a gastric sleeve in 2015, a gastric bypass the year following and now is utterly unrecognisable after dropping down to 79kg.



“There were days that I’d arrived to work early and go to the staffroom disgusted with myself, all I could smell was the fast food I’d eaten.



“I always used to have big purses to hide all my food in, then I would either go to the bathroom or sit eating in my car because I was embarrassed.

“I knew I was big but I never saw how I big I actually was, over the years I think I developed body dysmorphia.



“For me surgery was my only option, but it wasn’t an easy journey like everyone believes, it was just as hard and now thankfully I’ve lost weight."



The full-time mother's excessive eating stemmed from the emotional and physical abuse she suffered growing up.

“I had a really rough childhood, I graduated high school and college homeless because I had to escape from my home," Tiffaney said.

The mum said she was severely bullied throughout school and was called a "beached whale", a "fat cow" and was "mooed" at.

Over time, her bones bent inwards resulting in her losing three inches in height and further suffering related problems.

Tiffaney said she couldn't fit into a CAT scan machine and had so much fat around her heart the echocardiogram couldn’t pick up her heartbeat.

The mum is trying to raise $20,000 to have her excess skin removed because she says it makes her look like she's still 180kg.

“I did the hard work and now I need help from the community to finish my transformation," Tiffaney said.

TIFFANEY’S 46,0240 KJ DIET BEFORE:

BREAKFAST – Four sausage, egg and cheese McGriddles (9372) and a large chocolate chip frappe (1589)

SECOND BREAKFAST – Four sausage, egg and cheese McGriddles (9372) and a large chocolate chip frappe (1589)

SNACKS – Beef jerky (116) and Cheetos (627)

LUNCH – Bahama Mamas hotdog ¼ of a pound hot dog (1129), candy (648) and chips (627)

SNACKS – Two Wendy’s triple portabella mushroom (11439)

DINNER – whole large pizza (9706)



TIFFANEY’S DIET AFTER:

BREAKFAST - Protein shake

SNACK - Guilt-free birthday cake brownie and white string cheese

LUNCH – Cauliflower rice with steak

SNACK – Sugar-free fruit jelly

DINNER – Can of tuna, one egg and three picks of pickle

DESSERT – Sugar free fruit jelly

