News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever

How fast can you spot the intruding goat?

Yahoo7 Be /

There has been one lonesome goat thrown into a flock of sheep. How fast can you find him before he turns woolly-headed?

Justin Bieber Gives RARE Performance at Coachella Church Service
1:36

Justin Bieber Gives RARE Performance at Coachella Church Service
The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Spotted KISSING All Night At Coachella 2018 Party
1:56

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Spotted KISSING All Night At Coachella 2018 Party
Kylie Jenner DEBUTS New Hair & Says She's A "Cool Mom" at Coachella 2018
2:01

Kylie Jenner DEBUTS New Hair & Says She's A "Cool Mom" at Coachella 2018
Kendall Jenner AVOIDS Ex-Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Coachella 2018 Party
1:50

Kendall Jenner AVOIDS Ex-Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Coachella 2018 Party
Walmart Yodel Boy PERFORMS & Meets Justin Bieber at Coachella 2018
1:53

Walmart Yodel Boy PERFORMS & Meets Justin Bieber at Coachella 2018
Walmart Yodel Boy PERFORMS & Meets Justin Bieber at Coachella 2018
1:53

Walmart Yodel Boy PERFORMS & Meets Justin Bieber at Coachella 2018
Beyonce SURPRISES Crowd With Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella 2018
2:28

Beyonce SURPRISES Crowd With Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella 2018
Kylie Jenner Sends Khloe Love After Giving Birth & Takes Stormi For Stroll
1:15

Kylie Jenner Sends Khloe Love After Giving Birth & Takes Stormi For Stroll
Justin Bieber PUNCHES Man Who Choked Woman at Coachella 2018 Party
1:36

Justin Bieber PUNCHES Man Who Choked Woman at Coachella 2018 Party
Kylie Jenner Hosting FIRST Public Appearance At Coachella Since Baby
2:02

Kylie Jenner Hosting FIRST Public Appearance At Coachella Since Baby
10 Celebs Who Might Run For President In 2020
6:42

10 Celebs Who Might Run For President In 2020
6 TRAGIC Celeb Breakups We Didn't See Coming In 2018
3:36

6 TRAGIC Celeb Breakups We Didn't See Coming In 2018
 

A challenging new farmyard brain teaser was created by Play Buzz and has got the internet into a spin!

Good luck! Source: Play Buzz

The optical illusion proves difficult because the goat is the same colour as his friends and has no outstanding features to look out for.

Here's a hint for those who can't spot the intruder.

Ta-da! Source: Play Buzz

If you nailed that mind-boggling puzzle, below is an even tricker one.

See if you can spot the 12 super stealthy British soldiers camouflaged in the demanding jungles of Brunei.

Source: Army in London/Facebook

RELATED: Christmas brain-buster: Do the maths!
RELATED: Xmas brainteaser bonanza: Spot the objects
RELATED: Are you that 1%?

Britain's Army's Household Cavalry unit posted a few pictures of their sly work to Facebook saying this is what they do best, and they're not wrong!

Here's a hint for those who could only find one or two.

Source: Army in London/Facebook

Here's a third puzzle for all you experts out there...

This vintage teaser emerged from the rubble last week and legend has it, only one per cent of the population can find the hidden assassin.

Where is the sneaky adversary?

Most eyes dart straight toward the man who is clearly pointing a gun into the distance, whereas others may look to the group standing by and chatting wearing dark clothing.

Here's a hint for those who would be shot if it were real - he is wearing a white suit, not black.

Look out - There's a gun!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top