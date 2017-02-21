News

TV host Jenny Scordamaglia wears see-through dress

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s known for her extremely risqué outfits and TV presenter Jenny Scordamaglia has done it once again in this see-through ensemble.

TV host wears completely see-through dress

TV host wears completely see-through dress

The 28-year-old Miami TV host, who is the face and founder of her own cable TV channel, hosted the entertainment segment completely exposing her breasts in a very short dress.

Scordamaglia appeared to be not wearing a bra as she walked around the studio, pulling down the netted dress to reserve her modesty.

Jenny Scordamaglia appeared to be wearing no clothes on live TV. Photo: YouTube

Jenny is known for her risque outfits on her channel. Photo: YouTube

The video was posted online and has since been viewed nearly 800,000 times, with a lot of commenters questioning whether she is wearing any underwear at all underneath the piece of off-the-shoulder netting.

“She isn't wearing any knickers is she?” one commenter asked, while another claimed that she was but they were skin coloured.

“Wow does sexy Jennys outfits keep on getting skimpier and more revealing?” another person said.

She's known for wearing see-through outfits on her show. Photo: YouTube

Scordamaglia launched her channel in 2007 and since then she has made headlines for her questionable attire.

Last August she appeared on her show wearing a white netted dress with no bra on and in 2013 she went live in nothing but a black shirt completely unbuttoned.

Following her wardrobe antics, Scordamaglia now has a following of nearly 32,000 people on YouTube and a further 66,000 followers on her Twitter account.

