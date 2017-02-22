Prince Harry eyes move for Meghan

They say home is where the heart is, and for Prince Harry, that might mean moving away from British shores!

The 32-year-old royal could be set to relocate across the pond to support his love Meghan Markle’s acting career.

According to an insider, “Harry loves America and is totally open to dividing his time between Canada, LA and London once he and Meghan are officially man and wife.”

“It’s a logical step for the Royals, too, because he’ll be able to up their reputation abroad while still fulfilling duties back at home and overseas, of course,” they added to Radar Online.

While the couple were last seen together holding hands on a date night in London, Harry will be getting a taste of life on the other side of the globe very soon.

His work is set to take him to Meghan’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, in the coming months, as preparations for the Invictus Games get underway.

The Games - which are a paralympic style tournament for injured returned service people created by the Prince - will be held in Toronto and Ontario in September, and Harry “will be working with the local organising committee to ensure that everything goes smoothly,” a source told The Express.

"He's a huge fan of Toronto and has had nothing but support from everyone involved,” they said, “Of course it will also give him a legitimate reason to spend more time with Meghan, he's truly smitten."

Meghan lives in a beautiful loft-style apartment in Toronto with her two beautiful pet pooches and has plenty of space to host the royal when he's in town!

