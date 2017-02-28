Same-sex mums both breastfeed daughter

It’s a special way for mums to bond with their baby, so for one couple, it made complete sense for both of them to breastfeed when they welcomed their gorgeous daughter together.

Capturing their story in a series of beautiful snaps showing them co-feeding, the Aussie women, who wish to remain anonymous, are determined to share their story – and their incredible family - with the world.

For photographer Lacey Barrett, it was a chance encounter that saw the mums get in touch to have the photographs taken.

“I put a call out on Facebook and Instagram for my ‘The Humans Uncensored Project' based around body shaming and the stigma society has painted about the human body,” Lacey tells Be.

“Two women volunteered to be part of the project and during our session they both were breastfeeding. While I was interviewing one mum, the other one was breastfeeding and vice versa.”

The candid snaps were taken in Lacey’s Melbourne home, with the mums sharing equal responsibility of caring for their daughter.

“The gestational carrier has the lighter coloured hair. She was telling me her wife does two feeds a day,” reveals the photographer.

"There’s multiple ways you’re able to [induce lactation], but for her, stimulation, pumping and [taking] Domperidone worked – one of the side effects of that drug is producing breast milk.”

It’s an inspiring story sure to challenge stereotypes, and Lacey reveals the mums weren’t in the slightest bit bothered about “what outside people thought of their family, or how they are choosing to live”.

“That’s why I wanted to take that specific image. I wanted the world to know that you don’t have to be the birth mother in order to breastfeed,” explains Lacey.

“Same sex couples for women and men, surrogacy, adoptive parents: in all of these different circumstances, if you want to nourish, feed and bond with your baby, you can. You don’t need to be the birth mother.”

