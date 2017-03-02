WATCH: Is this the loosest Kiwi wedding ever?

If you’ve ever dreamed about getting married in your back yard with a few cold ones chilling in the paddling pool, then this couple’s big day is your #weddinggoals.

Is this the loosest wedding ever?

Kiwi couple Cody and Ange said their ‘I do’s’ in possibly one of the most relaxed settings we’ve ever seen, proving the laid-back New Zealand stereotype to be very true indeed.

RELATED: Woman re-wears wedding dress for 65th anniversary

RELATED: Bride reunited with great-grandmother's lost wedding dress

A video of the couple’s unique nuptials surfaced on Facebook page The Uce Cube, showing Cody and Ange sipping on beers while sitting against a wall during the ceremony.

In the clip, which has since gone all over the world, Cody is wearing a slogan T-shirt and board shorts while Ange is sitting in a pair of thongs, taking gulps from a one-litre bottle of beer.

All around them people are chilling while enjoying some beers and a child even runs by at one stage eating an ice pop.

At one point, the person who is taking the video gets distracted, tilting the camera to the other side of the garden, where a paddling pool can be seen filled with water, keeping the rest of the alcohol cold for the party.

As the celebrant reads out the vows, Cody says “Yoza” instead of “I do”, while his new wife simply raises a fist to signify her response.

As the celebrant reads out Ange’s vows, she’s handed another one-litre bottle of beer by a guest, with Cody saying he can’t hold his wife’s hand because she’s holding on to her bottle.

The celebrant then makes a mistake by calling the groom Cory instead of Cody, to which Ange quips: "You're going to cause a domestic again."

"I've already started one at the beginning, but we won't go there" the celebrant replied.

The video was posted online on Monday and has already been shared over 9,000 times, with 25,000 people commenting on the set-up.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram