These brothers are pizza twirling masters

New Jersey-based brothers Michael and Nicholas Testa, have acquired some impressive pizza flipping skills over the past five years.

The boys, aged 12 and 10, have spend hours on end at their father's restaurant Carmine’s Pizza Factory, and after closely following him to learn his art, their patience and practice has paid off!

In a video posted to their Facebook page last month, the brothers are seen elaborately spinning and tossing a pizza base between each other. Michael twirls it skilfully above his head before throwing it over to Nicolas, who spins it around with one finger and tossing it back.

They appear to be using a rubber practice pizza base rather than a real flour and water one, but there's no denying their impressive skill.

According to Fox 5 News, the boys started going to work with their father while their mum was busy looking after their colicky sister.

And after five years of practice, the mini-pizza chefs have now gone viral online with their video clocking up 23 million views and almost 40,000 Facebook followers.

