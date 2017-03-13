What happens when a man swaps email signatures with female co-worker

Writer Martin Schneider switched email signatures with his female colleague for two weeks and realized the sexism woman can face in the workplace

The pair shared an inbox and during the short time the Philadelphia-based man took on Nicole Peieri’s signature, he experienced a whole heap of challenges.

However while Martin struggled with his newfound identity, after two solid weeks, Nicole found that she had a positive experience with clients.

“I had one of the easiest weeks of my professional life,” Nicole admitted on a Medium post.

Meanwhile, Martin was shocked when responses to queries and replies via email became "dismissive" and "rude" due to his new female name.

"Everything I asked or suggested was questioned. Clients I could [work with] in my sleep were condescending. One asked if I was single,” he said on Twitter.

Oddly enough, at the end of the two-week cycle, once Martin admitted it was him doing the work and not a female he found an “Immediate improvement”, from clients.

IMMEDIATE IMPROVEMENT. Positive reception, thanking me for suggestions, responds promptly, saying "great questions!" Became a model client. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Following the experiment, the coworkers approached their company boss and filled him in on the reaction from clients.

However the boss’ response disappointed the two as he immediately shut down their research.

"He actually said, 'there are a thousand reasons why the clients could have reacted differently. It could be the work, the performance... you have no way of knowing’,” Nicole wrote.

And while the two no longer work together, they remain great friends.

Martin recently took to Twitter after his story came out and thanked people on for their support.

"I'm honoured at the praise but I don't think I deserve it. But the story belongs to Nicole and other women,” he said.

