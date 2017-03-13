Woman uses her bottom to open a bottle of Champagne

We tend to cower behind a cushion when people open a bottle of bubby for fear we’ll lose an eye but this woman puts us to shame.

The blonde-haired girl, who appeared in a video posted to Instagram group, ‘Drunk People Doing Things’, manages to maneuver the cork out of the bottle using nothing but her bum cheeks.

Her friends can be heard screaming in delight as the woman holds up the fizzy drink after taking mere seconds to wiggle the glass bottle open.

Wearing a pair of pink and white unicorn slippers and black and white workout pants, the girl is videoed in a kitchen while someone films her doing the bizarre trick.

The girl’s party trick goes down a treat and you can tell she’s clearly done it before as she doesn’t even flinch while she moves the bottle to her bottom half.

The video was then posted to Instagram and has since been viewed over 300,000 times.

“What did I just watch,” one person commented.

“I'm popping every bottle of champagne like this now,” another person said.

