Puppy has suspected heroin overdose

Drone footage captures ghost of 1000-year-old knight

But when they searched the suspects' car, they found a stash of heroin – and a small, nearly unconscious dog who seemed to have overdosed on the deadly substance.

Police found this dog collapsed limp in a thief's car. Source: Stacie Hayes-Fowler

"He was extremely lethargic — almost comatose — and was basically limp," a spokeswoman from the Carrollton Police Department told The Dodo.

The puppy was thought to be around three months old and "a chihuahua mix" according to vet Stacie Hayes-Fowler of the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic, where the dog was taken.

The dog is now named 'Lucky'. Source: Stacie Hayes-Fowler

"We were focused on quick action to assess this puppy and save its life," Stacie told Be.

"Initially we had no information about why he might be presenting in his condition, just that he was found during an arrest and seemed very sick.

At the clinic, Lucky tested positive for opioid exposure. He had a low heart rare and body temperature and was so weak, he could barely lift his own head.

The team at the clinic. Source: Stacie Hayes-Fowler

After a dose of the drug Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids, little Lucky came back to life and was as good as new just one day later.

"We see all our patients as special little souls that need our help," Stacie said.

Happily, Lucky now has his forever home with a young girl who lives locally – but he could have ended up living with the vet who treated him!

Little Lucky with his new owner! Source: Carrollton Animal Services

"I was tempted to go try to adopt when he was finally up for adoption," Stacie said.

"He really melted my heart with his sweet, feisty personality. He got a sweet little girl to love so that makes me happy."

