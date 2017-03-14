Puppy has suspected heroin overdose

When police arrested a pair of shoplifters in North Texas, the last thing they probably expected to end up doing was racing a tiny puppy to the emergency animal hospital.

But when they searched the suspects' car, they found a stash of heroin – and a small, nearly unconscious dog who seemed to have overdosed on the deadly substance.

"He was extremely lethargic — almost comatose — and was basically limp," a spokeswoman from the Carrollton Police Department told The Dodo.

The puppy was thought to be around three months old and "a chihuahua mix" according to vet Stacie Hayes-Fowler of the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic, where the dog was taken.

"We were focused on quick action to assess this puppy and save its life," Stacie told Be.

"Initially we had no information about why he might be presenting in his condition, just that he was found during an arrest and seemed very sick.

At the clinic, Lucky tested positive for opioid exposure. He had a low heart rare and body temperature and was so weak, he could barely lift his own head.

After a dose of the drug Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids, little Lucky came back to life and was as good as new just one day later.

"We see all our patients as special little souls that need our help," Stacie said.

Happily, Lucky now has his forever home with a young girl who lives locally – but he could have ended up living with the vet who treated him!

"I was tempted to go try to adopt when he was finally up for adoption," Stacie said.

"He really melted my heart with his sweet, feisty personality. He got a sweet little girl to love so that makes me happy."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram