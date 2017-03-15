News

'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17

Melania is now more popular than President Trump

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She may have had a few tough months settling into her new position as the First Lady of the United States but it turns out Melania’s popularity is soaring.

In a CNN/ORC poll, the 46-year-old, who was born in Slovenia, came out way above her beloved husband, Donald Trump, who hasn’t exactly been flavour of the month with the people since taking up office a few months ago.

RELATED: Melania reveals totally unromantic way she and Trump first met
RELATED: Melania mocked for reading to sick kids

According to the poll, 52 per cent of people said they had a favourable opinion of the FLOTUS, up a massive 16 per cent since the inauguration.

Melania Trump is now more popular with the American public than her husband. Photo: Getty

Donald has a favorability rate of 42 per cent while his wife has a 52 per cent rating. Photo: Getty

Her husband, Donald had an approval rate of 42 per cent, meaning the First Lady is more likeable in the eyes of the American people.

It’s a massive surge in public opinion for Melania, who got a score of 24 per cent back In February 2016, with 23 per cent of people claiming they had never even heard of her.

1,025 Americans were interviewed for the survey and interestingly three per cent of people say they still don’t know who Melania is.

And while her popularity is on the increase, it was reported that Michelle Obama's favorability in the public eye was at 70 per cent when she left office.

It comes after it was reported that Melania is struggling to settle into her new role. Photo: Getty

The poll comes after it was revealed that Melania is struggling to deal with her newfound fame and status.

“This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s,”, stylist Phillip Bloch told US Weekly.

“Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.”

However Melania is said to be adjusting to her new role and recently hosted an International Women's Day brunch at the White House.

Trump and Melania met in 1998 and were married in 2005. Photo: Getty

It’s reported that Melania met millionaire Trump back in 1998, just two years after she had moved from Slovenia to New York.

The pair were married in 2005 and welcomed their first son, Baron, into the world in 2006.

