It seems Prince William has taken over the party king crown from his brother, Prince Harry, as he’s been spotted getting very close with a woman on the dancefloor.

William and mystery woman get close on lads' trip

The 34-year-old was videoed cracking out some dad moves in a VIP section of a nightclub in the Swizz ski resort of Verbier, where he’s currently on a lads’ holiday.

And while he may have thought he could let loose while he was miles away from Kensington Palace, Wills’s antics were caught on camera by some British tourists and uploaded online for the whole world to see.

In the short clip above, the prince, who is married to Kate Middleton and has two children, is seen leaning in to speak to a mystery woman in the club, resting his hand on her waist as he did so.

The woman appears to have tapped him on the shoulder in the clip and he turned around to talk to her, leaning in because the music was so loud.

Within seconds the much-loved prince was back out on the floor with his friends, throwing his hands into the air to the beat of the tunes.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told The Sun.

Another reveller said they couldn’t believe their eyes when the Duke of Cambridge made his way into the upmarket club.

“He was dancing so wildly that I did a double take when I first saw him and thought it must be a lookalike,” a partygoer told The Sun.

“But before long everyone realised they really were partying with Prince William.”

The latest footage comes after a video was released of the prince dressed in a blue button-up shirt busting out some moves to '90s tune, I Got 5 On It in the same club.

Wife Kate, 35, does not make an appearance in the video, and neither does Aussie model Sophie Taylor, who supposedly shared a drink with the prince and his friends this week.

