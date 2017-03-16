News

Teen thinks she's a mermaid after dentist

Abi Moustafa
Abi Moustafa
Yahoo7 /

Following a trip to the dentist, this teen awakens and is convinced that she has transitioned into a mermaid - and luckily for us her mother recorded the temporary side effect for our enjoyment.

The video begins as the mother tells her daughter that "At half past five you’ll be back to normal." And by normal, we assume she means less light-headed, but the teen quashes those thoughts when she rebuts, “So I’ll have my legs back at half past five… my tongue and my face?” It's clear the teen is out of it.

It's a real concern for the young girl. Photo: RightThisMinute.com

Suddenly the teen goes from confused to straight-up worried as she asks her mum a pivotal question, "Mum... am I a mermaid?"

Behind the camera, the mother casually holds her laugh in and dismisses the thought.

"I don’t believe you…” the teen blurts out. And when her mother asks her why, she breaks down and declares, "Because I don’t have legs!"

Proof that the teen actually has no mermaid tail! Photo: Youtube.

At this stage, the mother tugs onto her daughter's legs and says "What are these?"

“My fish tail... I feel like a mermaid, mum am I a mermaid?" she asks again.

The teen is filled with emotions post surgery. Photo: Youtube.

How her mother keeps the conversation going without cracking up baffles us, but soon things take a turn for the worse. The hysterical teen starts patting her lips in a distressed fashion before tearily saying, “You took my lips too, what else do you want? I’m not an organ donor.”

We're still not sure who "you" is in this case, but we're going to thank the mother for a solid effort taping this hilarity. Definitely one to be played on her 21st!

Watch the full clip above!

