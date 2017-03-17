Meet the woman turning into 'stone'

A brave woman is turning to 'stone' because of an ultra-rare condition that causes bone to form in her muscles, creating a second skeleton.

Jasmin Floyd from Danielson in Connecticut, USA, is battling Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) – a disorder where her muscles, tendons, ligaments and connective tissue are calcifying.

Just before she turned six, the now 23-year-old was diagnosed with the condition - of which there are only 800 recorded cases in the world.

Over the years, Jasmin's muscles have gradually turned into bone, meaning she's lost mobility in her jaw, neck, shoulders, elbows and hips.

During some of her worst flare-ups she struggles with intense pain as well as finding it difficult to speak and eat, as she can only open her mouth one centimetre wide.

The condition also means she is forming a second skeleton, that is slowly restricting her ability to walk and at times confines her to a wheelchair.

But undeterred by her problems, she's determined to fulfil her bucket list of traveling and experiencing new things before her condition fully immobilises her.

"The condition’s often described as ‘stone man syndrome’, referring to the extra bone and it's like a person is turning into stone.

"I usually just tell people my muscles are turning into bone, I've gotten so used to explaining my condition now that I have it memorised.

Jasmin was born with bumps on the side her big toes, which is one of the initial signs of FOP but it was undiagnosed until later in life.

She experienced her first symptom when she was five, which her parents and doctors initially dismissed for a pulled muscle.

"I was complaining of a stiff neck on the way to kindergarten so my parents just thought it was how I slept and nothing to worry about.

"When I was six, there was one small bump towards the bottom of my back, my parents continued noticing new bumps and progression every year."

During puberty, her condition exacerbated leading to further restricted movement.

"One of the hardest parts is trying not to be afraid of this condition, it's so unpredictable that I can never expect what will happen next,” she said.

As her condition worsens over time, she could be left completely paralysed but says this ticking time bomb has encouraged to pursue her dreams.

She's now trying to travel to as many new cites as she can and continuing public speaking to raise more awareness of the condition.

"I guess it's motivated me at this age to do as much as I can and pursue certain things I want to experience,” Jasmin said.

Jasmin is fundraising to purchase mobility aids that will enable her to travel easier as well as ease her daily life.

With extra reporting by Caters.

