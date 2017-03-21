News

Mum's warning about popular car seat accessory goes viral

Can you solve this in under 9 seconds?

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

How good are your problem-solving skills?

Can you solve this in under 9 seconds?

Can you solve this in under 9 seconds?

Here's a doozy for you.

She's thinking. Source: Getty

This puzzle has been driving Pinterest bonkers lately – give it a little while before you scroll down for the answer.

What goes inside the blank square? Source: Pinterest

Just ponder it for a little while. Let your mind wander...

Source: Giphy

Here's a clue: it may not be a number.

Source: Giphy

Are you ready to find out the answer yet?

Source: Giphy

Brace yourself, because your mind is about to get blown...

It's an R.

Source: Giphy

Wait, what?

Source: Giphy

Because it's the top of a gearstick.

Recognise this? Apologies to those of you who have never driven stick shift. Source: Getty



