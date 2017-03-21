Can you solve this in under 9 seconds?

How good are your problem-solving skills?
Here's a doozy for you.
This puzzle has been driving Pinterest bonkers lately – give it a little while before you scroll down for the answer.
Just ponder it for a little while. Let your mind wander...
Here's a clue: it may not be a number.
Are you ready to find out the answer yet?
Brace yourself, because your mind is about to get blown...
It's an R.
Wait, what?
Because it's the top of a gearstick.
