12 hilarious Donald Trump gifs

Yahoo Be
Yahoo7 Be

With his animated facial expressions and mop of a hairdo, Donald Trump is practically a walking gif.

12 hilarious Donald Trump gifs

12 hilarious Donald Trump gifs

So following his big boy ride on a massive truck yesterday - pictures are here if you missed that gem - we thought it would be fun to share some of our favourite gif-tastic moments.

Enjoy!

When your pout game is strong:

Source: Getty


When you're very proud of your handy work:


But definitely don't have small hands:

Source: Giphy


When everything is just so baffling:

Source: Giphy

Source: Giphy


But it all goes your way anyway:

Source: Giphy


And everything about you is fake news:

Source: Giphy


When you try to be salt bae:

Source: Giphy


But it's really all about the hair:

Source: Giphy

Source: Giphy

Source: Giphy

