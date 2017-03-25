With his animated facial expressions and mop of a hairdo, Donald Trump is practically a walking gif.

12 hilarious Donald Trump gifs

So following his big boy ride on a massive truck yesterday - pictures are here if you missed that gem - we thought it would be fun to share some of our favourite gif-tastic moments.

Enjoy!

When your pout game is strong:

When you're very proud of your handy work:

But definitely don't have small hands:

When everything is just so baffling:

But it all goes your way anyway:

And everything about you is fake news:

When you try to be salt bae:

But it's really all about the hair:

RELATED: Sesame Street is Trump’s biggest troll

RELATED: Donald Trump rode a truck and it was fabulous

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram