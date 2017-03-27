Angry neighbour's pram attack

When Kalyn New parked her baby son's pram under the stairwell of her building, the last thing on her mind was the thought of anyone taking it.

After all, she, her husband Travis and their 10-month-old son Billy live in a secure complex in Sydney's Coogee.

But not only did someone take the $900 pram, they took it out onto the grassed area of the building and poured white house paint all over it in a bizarre, vindictive attack.

"I was just in shock, at first – I couldn’t believe that it had happened," Kalyn told Be. "[My husband and I] couldn’t sleep that night because we were just so shaken up by it.

"Just to know that someone who lives in our building could do something like that – such a malicious act."

The couple called the police and reported the incident, but remain troubled by the knowledge that a neighbour would do such a thing.

"It’s a secure building so it has to have been someone who lives here," Kalyn said. "For them to leave it in the area with paint on it, it’s hard to imagine that would have been some random teenager."

Kalyn said the pram was completely out of the way and could not have physically inconvenienced anyone.

"You probably could walk right past it and not even see that it was there. You’d have to turn your head to look to see that it’s under the stairs. You don’t have to walk around it – it wasn’t in anyone’s way at all."

And the incident has left her with a lingering anxiety about her home.

"That vulnerable feeling – I was at home alone all day yesterday and every time I heard someone on the stairs, or the buzzer go, I had that little moment of “Oh my gosh”," Kalyn said.

It's not the first time the building has had neighbourly conflict.

"There is a person in our complex who has left some aggressive notes around the place in the past," Kalyn said. "Always about these silly, insignificant things. One time there was a note about someone putting their orange peels in the garden bed. Or one saying, “To the lazy pig who didn’t break down their cardboard boxes” and that kind of thing.

"But I would have preferred a nasty note than have to clean toxic paint off the pram!"

Happily, there has been a silver lining to the unfortunate incident. After Kalyn posted a request for paint-cleaning advice on a Facebook mums' group, she was inundated by an outpouring of support from the community.

"A couple of people have offered to lend me their spare prams, which is lovely," Kalyn said.

"I was really just looking for advice on how to remove the paint, but the support that I got from everyone was really unexpected."

