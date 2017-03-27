News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'

Angry neighbour's pram attack

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

When Kalyn New parked her baby son's pram under the stairwell of her building, the last thing on her mind was the thought of anyone taking it.

Tree collapses on car in Philadelphia after storm
0:43

Tree collapses on car in Philadelphia after storm
Tennis-ball sized hailstones damage southern China homes
0:57

Tennis-ball sized hailstones damage southern China homes
Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
0:41

Car filmed driving wrong way down UK motorway 'at 100mph'
Girl Slips and Falls in Van Doorway
0:19

Girl Slips and Falls in Van Doorway
Sisters Upset After Leaving Puppy at Animal Shelter
3:27

Sisters Upset After Leaving Puppy at Animal Shelter
Remembering Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death
6:35

Remembering Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death
Toddler Dies After Getting Head Stuck In Car Window
0:51

Toddler Dies After Getting Head Stuck In Car Window
Dash Cam Captures Frightful Collision
0:59

Dashcam captures shocking head-on collision
Storm Dylan batters the west coast of Ireland
1:12

Storm Dylan batters the west coast of Ireland
There’s a fake city where cars are learning to drive themselves
1:55

There’s a fake city where cars are learning to drive themselves
Kim Kardashian answers mommy shamers worried about Saint West's car seat
1:03

Kim Kardashian answers mommy shamers worried about Saint West's car seat
'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Drops $90,000 on a Porsche WITHOUT a License
2:03

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Drops $90,000 on a Porsche WITHOUT a License
 

After all, she, her husband Travis and their 10-month-old son Billy live in a secure complex in Sydney's Coogee.

Kalyn, Billy and Travis New. Source: Supplied

But not only did someone take the $900 pram, they took it out onto the grassed area of the building and poured white house paint all over it in a bizarre, vindictive attack.

"I was just in shock, at first – I couldn’t believe that it had happened," Kalyn told Be. "[My husband and I] couldn’t sleep that night because we were just so shaken up by it.

"Just to know that someone who lives in our building could do something like that – such a malicious act."

Billy's pram – covered in white house paint. Source: Supplied

The couple called the police and reported the incident, but remain troubled by the knowledge that a neighbour would do such a thing.

"It’s a secure building so it has to have been someone who lives here," Kalyn said. "For them to leave it in the area with paint on it, it’s hard to imagine that would have been some random teenager."

Kalyn and Travis were left reeling by the vindictive attack. Source: Supplied

Kalyn said the pram was completely out of the way and could not have physically inconvenienced anyone.

"You probably could walk right past it and not even see that it was there. You’d have to turn your head to look to see that it’s under the stairs. You don’t have to walk around it – it wasn’t in anyone’s way at all."

The pram was parked under this stairwell – well out of the way. Source: Supplied

And the incident has left her with a lingering anxiety about her home.

"That vulnerable feeling – I was at home alone all day yesterday and every time I heard someone on the stairs, or the buzzer go, I had that little moment of “Oh my gosh”," Kalyn said.

It's not the first time the building has had neighbourly conflict.

"There is a person in our complex who has left some aggressive notes around the place in the past," Kalyn said. "Always about these silly, insignificant things. One time there was a note about someone putting their orange peels in the garden bed. Or one saying, “To the lazy pig who didn’t break down their cardboard boxes” and that kind of thing.

"But I would have preferred a nasty note than have to clean toxic paint off the pram!"

Are neighbourly disputes part and parcel of city life? Source: Getty

Happily, there has been a silver lining to the unfortunate incident. After Kalyn posted a request for paint-cleaning advice on a Facebook mums' group, she was inundated by an outpouring of support from the community.

"A couple of people have offered to lend me their spare prams, which is lovely," Kalyn said.

"I was really just looking for advice on how to remove the paint, but the support that I got from everyone was really unexpected."


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top