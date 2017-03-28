Prince George's $600 school uniform

It was revealed yesterday that Prince George is set to attend a $10,000-a-term London school but just wait until you see the three-year-old’s pricey uniform.

The adorable tot will enroll at Thomas’s Battersea School in September, shunning Wetherbys in Kensington, which Prince William and Prince Harry famously attended.

Prince George will be decked out in a $40 navy and red pullover jumper, $36 blue shirts and a $50 arts and crafts smock.

And if you thought the Prince’s usual attire is the cutest thing you’ve seen, his uniform, which is listed on the John Lewis website, is adorable.

In winter, the boys need a jacket, a sports top, a pair of trousers and shirts.

For the warmer months, the little Price will need a white sun hat, a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of navy shorts.

As for his extracurricular activities, the Prince will need to wear a red smock and a pair of ballet flats for any dance lessons.

Combined with other odd essentials, like socks, laceless trainers and shirts, the cost of everything for the whole year comes to around $600 for the prince to be decked out in the school’s uniform.

Prince George will be thought to honour the schools mantra to “Be kind” and best friends are reportedly forbidden in favour of students having a few good friends instead.

“You can get very possessive friendships. It is much easier if they have a wide range of good friends rather than obsessing about who their best friend is,” Principal Ben Thomas wrote online.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter, alongside the caption:

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that Prince George will attend Thomas's Battersea School in London from September 2017.

The palace then went on to release a statement, saying Kate and Wills are confident with their school choice for their eldest child.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education,” the palace said.

The school currently has 544 pupils aged between four and 13-years-old and two of its most famous alumni are model Cara Delevingne and singer Florence Welch.

It was previously reported by the ABC that principal Ben Thomas penned a letter to parents of kids already at the school explaining Prince George’s imminent arrival.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided on Prince George’s next school,” he wrote.

“We are delighted to let you know that they have chosen Thomas’s and that from September Prince George will be a pupil at Thomas’s Battersea.

“This is clearly a significant moment for their family and most certainly for Thomas’s. We are honoured that the aims and values of Thomas’s reflect those that Their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George’s education. We are deeply conscious of the trust that they, like all Thomas’s parents, are placing in us and we hope very much to live up to their expectations.”

Prince George is currently enrolled at Westacre Montessori in London and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move back to their Kensington Palace apartment in July.

