The 10 weirdest things people have left in Ubers

No matter how efficient and organised you are, you probably know the sinking feeling that comes with realising you've left something in a taxi.

The weirdest things people have left in Ubers

I myself am particularly prone to leaving things behind everywhere, and so is the rest of my family. Once I got to the local bus depot to collect the folder of X-Rays I'd left on the bus seat, only to find my sister already there, picking up her wallet.

So it's with a raised eyebrow but no judgment whatsoever that I present to you, ride-sharing service Uber's list of the weirdest stuff Aussies have forgotten to take with them.

Item one: "A lobster"

Honestly, it's hard to believe this, but apparently one forgetful soul left a crustacean in their cab. You'd think since lobsters are sold live that it would have been making a scratching noise or something. Maybe it was asleep.

Item two: "Sweet potato care package"

Hard to know what this means. Is it a care package for someone who really loves sweet potatoes? How did they know it was a care package and not just someone's groceries? Or was it a care package for sweet potatoes? This item raises a lot of questions.

Item three: "Wooden hat"

Again, this item just raises a whole lot more questions than it answers. What's a wooden hat, was it a toy hat, was it sized for a human? Why would you wear a hat made of wood? Is it a primitive form of helmet? WHAT IS A WOODEN HAT

Item four: "A smoke machine"

Ok, this one makes more sense. You've had a big weekend, you've been DJ-ing up a storm at your Aunty Trish's 40th and it's time to get back home but you think you might be over the limit. So you get an Uber, but you're too tired and emotional to remember to carry the smoke machine with you.

Item five: "Dog sweater"

Obviously the dog got hot halfway through his journey and needed to take a layer off.

Item six: "Vacuum"

Um. Going to assume this one refers to a vacuum cleaner, and not "a space in which there is no matter or in which the pressure is so low that any particles in the space do not affect any processes being carried on there. It is a condition well below normal atmospheric pressure". Hard to fit in a taxi, surely.

Item seven: "Tap handle"

That feeling when you break the tap in the pub bathroom and don't know what to do, so you leave the water flooding everywhere and just get in a cab.

Item eight: "Engagement ring"

Ouch. Hopefully this was a case of finger shrinkage and the ring slipping off unnoticed, rather than a back-of-the-cab squabble turning into a broken engagement. Or maybe she fell in love with her driver...? Intriguing!

Item nine: "Back massage device"

Mm-hmm. Sure it was.

Item 10: "Expensive slipper"

Cinderella lives in Sydney, y'all.

10 most commonly forgotten items in Ubers

Phone

Ring

Keys

Wallet

Glasses

Purse

Licence/ID

Gloves/Glove

Charger

Sunglasses

Most forgetful Australian cities

Perth

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Sydney

Canberra

Hobart

Most common days to report items as lost

Sunday (of course)

Saturday

Friday

Monday

Thursday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Source: Uber Australia

