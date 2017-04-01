Couple's baby gender reveal goes wrong

This is the awkward moment a couple's gender reveal went hilariously wrong thanks to the bungling father-to-be.

The couple, known only as Kristen and Sean, can be seen excitingly setting up their gender reveal announcement on a lacrosse field - aptly the location of their proposal.

The pair, from Colorado, gather Sean's team mates around for the big reveal as Sean, a lacrosse coach, prepares for his staring role.

The 31-year-old takes a few shots at a huge balloon which contains blue confetti - indicating the couple are expecting their first little boy.

But after several embarrassing misses the balloon is eventually taken off in a gust of wind completely intact - leaving the onlookers still clueless to the sex of the baby.

Unable to rescue the balloon, Kristen, 31, eventually resorts to using two different coloured tops to make the announcement in a much less extravagant gesture.

The couple, who already have a five-year-old daughter, can be seen finally revealing they are expecting a boy in August.

Kristen, a nurse, said: "As a birthday present for my husband I was trying to do a surprise gender reveal in front of his team after one of their games.

"It seemed like a good fit because he actually proposed to me on a lacrosse field.

"I was shocked when the balloon flew away but I already knew the gender so it was funny more than anything and I felt like I could save the situation.

"With the quick thinking of one of my husbands assistants I was able to reveal the gender myself using a red and blue jersey."

Additional reporting by Caters.

