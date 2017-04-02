Naked butcher's ad causes a stir

A Western Australian butcher shop is causing quite the stir after sharing a controversial photo of a naked model.

The image, which looks like an ad for the shop, features a woman marked up like a piece of meat, and posing naked inside the butcher’s window display.

She has little more than a few pieces of strategically-placed garnish preserving her modesty.

It was shared on the public Facebook page for Lancelin, where the butcher shop is located, and over 200 shares later, the town is continuing to weigh in on the photo.

Is it a feminist statement? Is there any artistic value to it? Is it simply an oddly conceived ad for a butcher shop? One Facebook commenter even asks if it’s an attempt to encourage people to buy meat or a call to eat vegan.

“Nice to know women are pieces of meat in Lancelin ….! Shame I used to love the place,” one person writes.

“Offensive and unnecessary,” agreed another. “Not sure how many health regulations that breaks but it’s also stupid,” says a third.

For his part, shop owner Darren Gerrand says he simply wanted to do a shoot using his meat cabinet.

“I had brought a fine-art nude model from Sydney for four days and when I mentioned it to her she thought it was a great idea,” he tells The West Australian.

One commenter nailed what we can all agree is an important issue on the head - a serious waste of potential sandwiches.

“What a waste of food,” the person writes. “I hope that was all expired.”

