Woman slammed for wearing same dress to three weddings

If there’s anything Kate Middleton has taught us it’s that there’s absolutely no shame in wearing the same outfit for more than one special occasion.

In fact, we’re pretty sure the majority of people wouldn’t even notice if we wore the exact same thing every day to work, let alone to big functions.

RELATED: Bride sheds half her body weight for the wedding

RELATED: Bride horrified after husband donates wedding dress to charity

However that wasn’t the case for one woman who was unashamedly slammed for recycling a dress and wearing it to three weddings in the space of four months.

Now she’s taken to Mumsnet to ask other wedding guests if she was in the wrong or if there’s an unspoken etiquette about buying new outfits for each ceremony.

“Since Christmas, I've been to four weddings. I'm that age where everyone I know is getting married,” the woman, who goes by the name GameOldBirdz, wrote.

“I wore the same outfit to three of these weddings. Two of these same-outfit weddings were the same crowd of people- family.”

And while you may think the woman’s family would be understanding, it was actually her cousin who made the whole thing an issue.

“My cousin, who was at both family same-outfit weddings, sent me a load of photographs yesterday and said in the email ‘It's a shame you couldn't be bothered to wear something different’,” she wrote.

The woman, thinking her cousin was joking, replied to her cousin in jest, saying: "I'm sorry if I offended you recycling my outfit, I'm cheap,” adding on a winking emoji at the end.

But it wasn’t all fun and games for the cousin, who then replied with a scathing attack on the woman, who thought they had a good relationship up until then.

“She sent a massive paragraph saying I was disrespectful, that it was very bad show, it was rude and that if I didn't want to go I should have declined the invitation rather than turn up inappropriately dressed (her words),” she wrote.

The woman said she told her mum about the email and she agreed that it was “inappropriate” however she now doubts whether or not she made a massive wedding guest faux pas.

“Your cousin is a nut job,” one person on the forum commented about the situation, with another saying the cousin is “being a twat of the highest order”.

“God do these people not realise the bride tends to be the focal point and to be honest who can even remember,” another woman said.

“Your cousin is totally out of order! Wedding outfits are expensive and add massively to the cost of going to a wedding. You attended the weddings, dressed nicely, were clean and well presented nothing more needed,” a commenter added.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram