Midwives are used to seeing - and hearing - a lot of crazy things in the birthing unit.

Woman in labour has the funniest name for her bits

But one UK mum-to-be left them in stitches after she yelled out a rather unusual name for her bits.

The moment was aired on hospital show One Born Every Minute, and sees the frazzled woman lowered onto an exercise ball while in labour.

“Oh, oh me Mary!” she squeals at her husband as she tries to take a seat, “Me Mary’s on fire!”

Did she say her "Mary" is on fire? Never heard that one 😳 #oneborn — Danielle (@Danielle92_xo) April 4, 2017

While that kind of pain is no laughing matter, the midwife can’t hold it in and lets out a quick cackle of laughter before pulling the room’s curtain shut and giving the mum and dad to be a little privacy!

The mum eventually gave birth to a healthy baby girl which came as a huge relief to the couple who had previously suffered through a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy – which is where the fertilized egg sits outside of the uterus and can't survive.

RELATED: Nine-months pregnant mum pole dances past due date

RELATED: Working mum's lifesaving hacks

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram