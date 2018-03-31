News

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Naughty kids get nothing but a note from Easter bunny

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Instead of waking up to a backyard full of hidden eggs over the Easter long weekend, three naughty Queensland children were delivered a very different kind of surprise last year.

The Easter bunny had hopped all the way through their house, but left them nothing but a couple of chalky footprints and a rather heartless note!

Turns out he’d got word that the kids had been more naughty than nice and pulled a Santa on them! Here’s what the letter said:

No eggs for you! Photo: Facebook

Taking to a community Facebook group, the children’s mum asked if other parents had done something similar.

“Please tell me I'm not the only parent who has done this to their kids,” she wrote.

“Waiting for them to wake up and feeling like cruellest mum on the planet but hoping it teaches them a lesson for the future.”

Many commenters disagreed with the stunt, with one person saying, “When your child misbehaves you deal with it right there and then. You don't drag it on and let the Easter bunny deal with it.”

“Treats are withheld in many homes for many reasons but i think it's the way this was done that I find so sad,” another said.

The kids woke up to footprints but only found a note. Photo: Facebook

“I don't think it's as much about the children missing out on a treat so much as it's about the planning and preparation done here to deliberately raise their hopes with full intent to then hugely disappoint them, ensuring with a letter to them that on top of disappointment, they also feel regret for past actions, shame at not being good enough and additional concern they have been told on to Santa and may also miss out on Christmas gifts.”

However, the mum did find support from others who asked, “Lol when did Easter chocolate become something children were entitled to?”

“This letter is smart, the kids lost something meaningful today,” said someone else.

“Arguing and fighting with each other comes from a place of feeling more entitled, not caring or wanting to share with your fellow human being. It's great you are taking a stand against this behaviour now – self- entitled little people grow into self entitled big people society has to cope with...”

The response on Facebook was huge. Photo: Facebook

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

