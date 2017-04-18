News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about

WATCH: Trump signs kid's hat and then throws it away

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

President Trump has been caught on camera signing a little boy’s hat and then appearing to fling it into the crowd.

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
1:07

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
Van Attempting to Pull Car From Ditch Tears off Front Bumper
2:02

Van Attempting to Pull Car From Ditch Tears off Front Bumper
Demolished Silo Accidentally Destroys Library
1:40

Demolished Silo Accidentally Destroys Library
Guy Tries to Board Canoe for the First Time
0:33

Guy Tries to Board Canoe for the First Time
Bear Plays on Trampoline
0:21

Bear Plays on Trampoline
Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
1:05

Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
Guy Mows Snow-Covered Lawn
0:36

Guy Mows Snow-Covered Lawn
Guy Hits Himself in Head With Nunchucks
0:24

Guy Hits Himself in Head With Nunchucks
Guy Riding Catamaran Kayak Crashes Over Waterfall
0:41

Guy Riding Catamaran Kayak Crashes Over Waterfall
Son Surprises Father With Tickets to Football Game
2:14

Son Surprises Father With Tickets to Football Game
People Rescue Puppy Trapped in Deep Well
6:26

People Rescue Puppy Trapped in Deep Well
Kendra Wilkinson wants to silence the haters criticizing her handling of divorce
1:21

Kendra Wilkinson wants to silence the haters criticizing her handling of divorce
 

The President was walking with his security team among the crowd of 21,000 people at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll when the boy thrust his hat in Trump’s direction.

RELATED: WATCH: Melania saves Trump from national anthem gaffe
RELATED: SNL savages Trump's press secretary

“Will you sign my hat?” the boy can be heard asking Trump in the video, before the President obliges.

Trump signs a kid's hat in the above video and then appears to throw it into the crowd. Photo: Twitter

Trump then went on to draw with some of the kids in attendance at the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll. Photo: Getty

However instead of handing the hat back to the waiting child after signing it, Trump decides to throw it out into the crowd, leading people to scream ‘no’ at his bizarre action.

Then Trump takes another hat and instead of correcting his mistake he again throws it into the crowd before asking “who’s hat is it?’.

It was a little too late though and the little boy was left empty-handed before Trump went off to spend time drawing pictures with some of the attendees and blwoing the whistle for an egg-and-spoon race on the laws.

It comes after a video from earlier in the day surfaced, which appeared to show Melania Trump nudge her husband after he failed to raise his hand to his heart during the national anthem.

The President mingled with the 21,000 guests in attendance. Photo: Getty

Melania and Trump appeared on the lawn of the White House. Photo: Getty

While Melania and her 10-year-old son, Barron, immediately raised their hands to their hearts in quick succession, the President wasn’t so smart on the uptake.

When Melania realised that her husband was about to make a huge faux pas she acted like the wing woman everyone needs in such a situation and gave her husband a nudge on the arm.

Trump then realising that he was being watched by the eyes of the world trid to brush the whole thing off by immediately raising his hand to his heart, but it was all caught on camera.

The gaffe happened in front of a 21,000 strong crowd, which included Trump’s daughter Tiffany and his sons Donald Jr and Eric.

The couple even blew a whistle for the egg-and-spoon race. Photo: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top