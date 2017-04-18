WATCH: Trump signs kid's hat and then throws it away

President Trump has been caught on camera signing a little boy’s hat and then appearing to fling it into the crowd.

The President was walking with his security team among the crowd of 21,000 people at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll when the boy thrust his hat in Trump’s direction.

RELATED: WATCH: Melania saves Trump from national anthem gaffe

RELATED: SNL savages Trump's press secretary

“Will you sign my hat?” the boy can be heard asking Trump in the video, before the President obliges.

However instead of handing the hat back to the waiting child after signing it, Trump decides to throw it out into the crowd, leading people to scream ‘no’ at his bizarre action.

Then Trump takes another hat and instead of correcting his mistake he again throws it into the crowd before asking “who’s hat is it?’.

It was a little too late though and the little boy was left empty-handed before Trump went off to spend time drawing pictures with some of the attendees and blwoing the whistle for an egg-and-spoon race on the laws.

It comes after a video from earlier in the day surfaced, which appeared to show Melania Trump nudge her husband after he failed to raise his hand to his heart during the national anthem.

While Melania and her 10-year-old son, Barron, immediately raised their hands to their hearts in quick succession, the President wasn’t so smart on the uptake.

When Melania realised that her husband was about to make a huge faux pas she acted like the wing woman everyone needs in such a situation and gave her husband a nudge on the arm.

Trump then realising that he was being watched by the eyes of the world trid to brush the whole thing off by immediately raising his hand to his heart, but it was all caught on camera.

The gaffe happened in front of a 21,000 strong crowd, which included Trump’s daughter Tiffany and his sons Donald Jr and Eric.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram