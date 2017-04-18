Four-year-old Rachel Dolezal’s ‘black’ self-portrait

In a lengthy sit-down interview with Dr Phil, “race faker” Rachel Dolezal has produced some eyebrow-raising self-portraits.

Four-year-old Rachel Dolezel’s ‘black’ self-portraits

Despite not having any first-hand interactions with an African-American person until the age of 10, Rachel says she has been identifying as black since she was a young child. And she has hand-drawn images from when she was four to prove it.

The picture shows a girl with brown coloured skin and curly dark hair that looks surprising similar to Rachel’s hairstyle for the show.

Somewhat surprisingly, Dr Phil reacts warmly to the image and argues that if Rachel had been upfront about being biologically white, she wouldn’t have offended and upset so many people.

“Would it not have been more fulsome to say, ‘hey guys, I define race as a social construct, I’m biologically white but my essence is black, and I bring my heart, soul and passion to this work’?” he asks.

But she specifies that “I didn’t self-identify as black until I was 26-years-old”, and by that stage she was already tired of explaining her real story, so she just let people run with the false assumption that she was biologically black.

“At four-years-old, you were defining yourself as black,” Dr Phil stresses, “At four!”

“That’s when the self-concept is formed… Now that’s a pretty innocent definition at that point.”

Admitting that he thinks he can accurately describe her better than she does herself, the talk show host goes on to grill Rachel on whether she believes what she did was wrong.

Rachel had been identifying as “black” for ten years before her true biological race was uncovered in 2015.

She had been a black rights activist and was even a local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) president at the time.

“You pretended to be black. You perpetrated a lie. You agree with that, right? “ he asks, to which she resolutely responds, “No.”

When he tries to then ask why people were upset, she says, “You would have to ask them.”

