Boy's heartwarming note brings teacher to tears

And now one little boy has showed his appreciation for his favourite schoolteacher by writing the cutest, heartfelt letter on a piece of paper.

Markus left the incredibly heartwarming note on his teacher, Mr. KJ’s desk, with the proud mentor then deciding to share it on Facebook group ‘Love What Matters’.

A little boy left this incredibly heartwarming boy for his teacher, Mr. J. Photo: Facebook

“Thank you for being a awesome teacher and for being amazing,” the note started.

“This school year was so fun and I enjoyed it because of you.

“I wish more teachers was like you.”

Then the little boy’s note got even more gut-wrenching when he explained to Mr. J how he now thinks of him like the father he never had.

“I will never forget you. I look at you like my dad,” he wrote.

“I never met my real dad but it ok because you treat me like I'm your son. You make me so happy.

“Always feeding me when I am hungry and hug me when I am sad. I will never forget you Mr. J. I love you and I will never forget about you.”

The boy, called Markus, thanked Mr. J for being like a dad to him. Photo: Getty

Mr. J was obviously taken aback by the compliments in the letter and shared it with the world.

"So I walked in the classroom and found this letter on the desk that one of my kids wrote me and...I tried so hard not to tear up,” he wrote online.

People in the comments section were quick to congratulate Mr. J on doing such a good job.

“Greatest compliment is praise for a job well done but you Mr. J went above the call,” one person commented.

“You taught this child that he is loved and I'm sure he will reach his potential because of your kindness. Thank you for choosing this profession where sometimes not enough credit is given.”

Another retired teacher said getting letters like that is why people choose to do such a job.

“To know that you are making a difference everyday you show up and give it 100 percent, that's your legacy,” she said.

