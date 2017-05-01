Introducing Tinder for the rich and successful

If you’re a young, successful and good-looking single hoping to meet a similarly ambitious and well-off date, this new app thinks it has the answer for you.

The League is being touted as a 'Tinder for the elite', and is extremely selective about who can use it.

It works in a similar way to most dating apps except that you have to apply to use it, and your profile is cross-checked against your Facebook and LinkedIn to ensure you’re accomplished enough – oh, and that you’re actually a real person.

Your industry and job title, how many connections you have on LinkedIn, and your education background are all factors that the app considers before deciding whether you can join.

In London where it’s just launched, and only 2,000 of the 10,000 people who signed up have been selected to have their profiles activated.

According to the app’s American founder Amanda Bradford, the successful singles are in the finance, consulting or tech, but apparently plenty of people from the fashion industry also applied.

It’s not currently available in Australia, so you probably have time to squeeze in another promotion before it hits out shores. That, or just join a yacht club and date from there!

