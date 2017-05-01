News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman’s epic revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery
Woman gets revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery

Introducing Tinder for the rich and successful

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’re a young, successful and good-looking single hoping to meet a similarly ambitious and well-off date, this new app thinks it has the answer for you.

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
0:57

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
Baby and Cat Hold Hands
0:14

Baby and Cat Hold Hands
Train Slams Into Semi-Truck Stuck on Track
0:44

Train Slams Into Semi-Truck Stuck on Track
Runaway Snowmobile
0:55

Runaway Snowmobile
Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
0:29

Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
Guy Tries to Record Prom-posal After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
3:30

Guy Tries to Record Prom-posal After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
Jet Ski Extinguishes Fire on Boat
3:46

Jet Ski Extinguishes Fire on Boat
Woodworker Builds Chair Shaped Like Giant Baseball
10:33

Woodworker Builds Chair Shaped Like Giant Baseball
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
 

The League is being touted as a 'Tinder for the elite', and is extremely selective about who can use it.

Only candidates of a certain calibre are accepted. Photo: Getty

It works in a similar way to most dating apps except that you have to apply to use it, and your profile is cross-checked against your Facebook and LinkedIn to ensure you’re accomplished enough – oh, and that you’re actually a real person.

RELATED: Guy hilariously trolls Tinder match who hates short men
RELATED: Guy has best response to Tinder girl's booty call

Your industry and job title, how many connections you have on LinkedIn, and your education background are all factors that the app considers before deciding whether you can join.

You can even specify the height of your ideal date... Photo: The Leauge

In London where it’s just launched, and only 2,000 of the 10,000 people who signed up have been selected to have their profiles activated.

According to the app’s American founder Amanda Bradford, the successful singles are in the finance, consulting or tech, but apparently plenty of people from the fashion industry also applied.

It’s not currently available in Australia, so you probably have time to squeeze in another promotion before it hits out shores. That, or just join a yacht club and date from there!

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top