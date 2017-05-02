News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about

Groom busted hiring fake friends for his wedding

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the day you surround yourself with your nearest and dearest as you pledge the rest of your life to your soul mate.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively can't help but troll each other
1:13

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively can't help but troll each other
You Won't Believe WHO Is Helping Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Find a House Together!
1:40

You Won't Believe WHO Is Helping Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Find a House Together!
Guy Celebrates With Mom After College Acceptance
1:05

Guy Celebrates With Mom After College Acceptance
Love Actually Cast To REUNITE For Short Film Sequel - See FIRST LOOK At Pics
1:50

Love Actually Cast To REUNITE For Short Film Sequel - See FIRST LOOK At Pics
33 Bouquets To Say 'I'm Pregnant'
1:36

33 Bouquets To Say 'I'm Pregnant'
Catherine Zeta-Jones Gushes Over Michael Douglas In Anniversary Instagram Post
0:29

Catherine Zeta-Jones Gushes Over Michael Douglas In Anniversary Instagram Post
The Creepiest House in New Jersey Is Back on the Market for $1.2 Million
1:30

Creepy house back on the market after eerie letters from 'The Watcher'
15 Thoughts Every Girl Has While Out Shopping
6:37

15 thoughts every girl has while out shopping
Bella Thorne's Ex Blackbear is PISSED About Her New Girlfriend
1:55

Bella Thorne's Ex Blackbear is PISSED About Her New Girlfriend
Photographers Capture New Year's Eve Fireworks Across Zagreb
1:14

Photographers Capture New Year's Eve Fireworks Across Zagreb
Best Friends Go-Kart Around the Streets of Vienna
2:26

Best Friends Go-Kart Around the Streets of Vienna
Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
3:10

Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
 

But for one man, the prospect of being surrounded by his actual friends during his wedding embarrassed him so much, he decided to pay strangers to stand in instead.

RELATED: This is why grooms don't see their brides until the last moment
RELATED: Groom dyes his bride's dress blue

The New York Post reports the man from northern China, identified as Mr Wang, was worried his childhood friends weren’t fancy or rich enough for his bride’s circle, so he put a call out on social media for some filler friends.

One man has made headlines for reportedly hiring hundreds of people to attend his wedding. Photo: Getty

The hubby-to-be reportedly managed to scrounge up 200 people, paying each of them $15 for the pleasure of their attendance.

The New York Post cites media agency China News Service as revealing the couple had dated for about three years, but came from completely different backgrounds.

The groom was said to be worried his new in-laws wouldn't be impressed by his less-than-well-off pals. Photo: Getty

According to the BBC, the jig was up when members of the bride’s family got chatting to these paid buddies – who were understandably extremely vague at how they knew the groom.

Add to this the suspicious absence of the groom’s parents and his cover was completely blown, and he was reportedly arrested.

Reports claim the fake friends ranged from students to taxi drivers. Photo: Getty

While it's not known exactly what he was charged with, no doubt it wasn't the way he envisioned spending his wedding night.

No word yet on how his bride reacted to the whole thing – but we can imagine it wasn’t pretty.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top