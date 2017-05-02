Groom busted hiring fake friends for his wedding

It’s the day you surround yourself with your nearest and dearest as you pledge the rest of your life to your soul mate.

But for one man, the prospect of being surrounded by his actual friends during his wedding embarrassed him so much, he decided to pay strangers to stand in instead.

The New York Post reports the man from northern China, identified as Mr Wang, was worried his childhood friends weren’t fancy or rich enough for his bride’s circle, so he put a call out on social media for some filler friends.

The hubby-to-be reportedly managed to scrounge up 200 people, paying each of them $15 for the pleasure of their attendance.

The New York Post cites media agency China News Service as revealing the couple had dated for about three years, but came from completely different backgrounds.

According to the BBC, the jig was up when members of the bride’s family got chatting to these paid buddies – who were understandably extremely vague at how they knew the groom.

Add to this the suspicious absence of the groom’s parents and his cover was completely blown, and he was reportedly arrested.

While it's not known exactly what he was charged with, no doubt it wasn't the way he envisioned spending his wedding night.

No word yet on how his bride reacted to the whole thing – but we can imagine it wasn’t pretty.

