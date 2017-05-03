News

10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
Ivanka reveals truth about 'frosty' relationship with Melania

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Observers have recently been commenting on a “frostiness” between Ivanka and Melania Trump, with a Vanity Fair article claiming two unnamed sources noticed that something seemed amiss.

However, that’s not what Ivanka herself is saying.

Rumours suggest there's been "frostiness" between the pair. Photo: Getty

The First Daughter and businesswoman actually broaches the subject in her newly released book Women Who Work, and her description of Melania couldn’t be more different from what the sources suggest.

RELATED: Trump proposed to Melania at the 2004 Met Gala
RELATED: Damning VF article exposes Melania’s marriage secrets

“Melania, you are an unbelievable mother with a heart of gold,” she writes.

“You give generously of your time and attention and I appreciate your support and friendship."

But Ivanka has been gushing about her step-mum. Photo: Getty

It comes after Ivanka referred to her step-mother as “a wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all!” in a happy birthday tweet last week. So there you have it.



Rumours of a frosty relationship are believed to have stemmed from the fact that Ivanka has been stepping into many of the roles traditionally held by the First Lady, while Melania has chosen to remain in New York with her young son Barron.

Former model Melania always made it clear that she wouldn't be ditching her primary role as a mother because of what her husband is doing.

