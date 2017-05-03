Ivanka reveals truth about 'frosty' relationship with Melania

Observers have recently been commenting on a “frostiness” between Ivanka and Melania Trump, with a Vanity Fair article claiming two unnamed sources noticed that something seemed amiss.

However, that’s not what Ivanka herself is saying.

The First Daughter and businesswoman actually broaches the subject in her newly released book Women Who Work, and her description of Melania couldn’t be more different from what the sources suggest.

“Melania, you are an unbelievable mother with a heart of gold,” she writes.

“You give generously of your time and attention and I appreciate your support and friendship."

It comes after Ivanka referred to her step-mother as “a wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all!” in a happy birthday tweet last week. So there you have it.

Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump 🎉 A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/k8BpS5cqma — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 27, 2017

Rumours of a frosty relationship are believed to have stemmed from the fact that Ivanka has been stepping into many of the roles traditionally held by the First Lady, while Melania has chosen to remain in New York with her young son Barron.

Former model Melania always made it clear that she wouldn't be ditching her primary role as a mother because of what her husband is doing.

