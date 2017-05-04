News

Mum's warning about popular car seat accessory goes viral
Internet goes into meltdown as Buckingham Palace calls an 'emergency meeting'

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

The internet has gone into overdrive after reports emerged that Buckingham Palace has called an emergency meeting.

The 90-year-old Queen has reportedly rallied every member of her workforce from as far as Balmoral in Scotland and Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, to London for the meeting, which is set to take place in the morning.

RELATED: 'Mucking in': Kate Middleton feeds lamb on farm visit
RELATED: Diana’s bodyguard blames Queen for her death

According to sources, even the Queen’s most senior aides have been kept in the dark about the announcement but it’s thought it has something to do with Her Majesty or her 95-year-old husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen's whole staff-force have been called to London for an 'emergency meeting'. Photo: Getty

Staff from all over the country have been called to Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty

“What's with the Royal staff emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace at the eleventh hour then? I'm curious.... balmoral - Scotland called bk,” one person said on Twitter.

“Constantly refreshing my feed for updates #buckinghampalace,” another person said.

“#buckinghampalace something is happening. Staff called in for emergency meeting,” another person said.

According to the Daily Mail, a Palace source said it's “highly unusual” for all staff to be called to Buckingham Palace on such short notice.















Staff from Balmoral i Scotland have been called to the Palace at short notice. Photo: Getty

“Everyone is on tenterhooks,” one source told the publication.

“Although meetings involving the entire royal household are occasionally called, the way this has been done at the eleventh hour is highly unusual and suggests that there is something major to be disseminated.”

However other sources have said that such meetings do take place from time-to-time.

