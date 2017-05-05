WATCH: Ivanka's dance party with her kids slammed online

Ivanka Trump has faced major backlash online after posting a video of an “after-work dance party” with her kids.

Ivanka's after-work dance party with her kids slammed online

The 35-year-old mother-of-three uploaded the footage to her Instagram alongside the caption: “Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys.”

RELATED: Ivanka Trump’s ski suit costs more than our monthly bills

RELATED: Ivanka Trump has the top selling perfume on Amazon

However people were outraged at the next part of her caption, which linked back to a magazine article promoting her new book, Women Who Work.

“I thought you weren't promoting your book?” one commenter said online.

"’Hurry grab my camera!! Film me dancing with my kids so I can look relatable and sell books’,” another person said.

“Staged, just like everything else you do,” a commenter on the video said.

The video has already been viewed over 700,000 on Instagram with people believing the President’s daughter only uploaded the footage as a PR move.

“All this video shows is that she spent less then 60 seconds with her kids while someone made sure to document it. How many mothers have their assistants or help do that?,” one person said.

“Is the camera on, ok now start…” another commenter said.

Ivanka’s new book documents how she manages to juggle motherhood with her high-flying White House career.

In the Working Mother article she linked back to on the video, it reveals snippets from the book.

In the book Ivanka claims she works for about three weeks straight before taking some time off to spend time with her family.

“I sprint hard for eight to 12 weeks and then I’ll take a long weekend with the aim of resting and recovering,” she writes in the book.

“Taking a traditional week or two off happens much less often, but this routine works well for me.”

She also reveals that her daughter, Arabella, has her own mini desk in her mother’s office.

“She prefers my ‘pink’ Ivanka Trump office to my real estate one, in part because it has a kids’ desk that folds out of the wall, complete with treats, toys, colored pencils and markers,” she wrote.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram