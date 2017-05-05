Mum's genius letter to scare kids from internet predators

An Aussie mum is hoping a creative tactic will frighten her daughter straight after she disobeyed the family’s internet usage rules.

Sue Samad was concerned when her seven-year-old revealed she had been chatting to people in online gaming forums after her parents had expressly told her not to.

So to teach her a lesson, she wrote up, printed, and mailed this official looking letter to herself in an attempt to get her daughter’s attention.

With a letter-head from the “Australian Government Department of Communications”, the signed document regrets to inform the parents that their daughter “has breached the Cyber internet safety contract for children under the age of 16 and has been found guilty of chatting online with strangers”.

It warns that, “there are some very nasty and dangerous people out there and you must ensure they [your children] protect themselves, each other, their cousins and their friends”.

Taking to Facebook, Sue writes, “The letter is just a reminder, deterrence and possibly freak the crap out of her for a few years (I hope).”

“The response when I gave her and her brother the letter was exactly what I was aiming for.”

She adds however, that the letter, “doesn't replace continuous education about cyber danger and stranger danger and keeping the open dialogue and honesty with your children.”

Sue goes on to say that she hopes other parents are also monitoring their children online and pulling them up when they make mistakes.

“I don't believe in denying them access to the internet as it's part of our life,” she says.

“A reminder to all of us to watch what our children do online, be the helicopter parent, observe their behaviour, be open with discussion even if it's so uncomfortable and beyond their years of understanding.”

