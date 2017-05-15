Princess Mary not allowed to see reality star BFF

When Mary Donaldson from Hobart married into the Danish royal family, she did so knowing that she’d be placed keenly in the public eye and would have to manage her behaviour accordingly.

What she probably didn’t expect, is that the same may be asked of her friends.

According to a report in Woman’s Day, the future Queen of Denmark has been asked to distance herself from one of her closes friends after her partying ways started attracting unwanted attention from the royal family.

Mary has been close friends with Baroness Caroline Fleming – who’s ex husband is the nephew of famous author Ian Fleming – for years, and is even godmother to Caroline’s daughter.

But after Caroline signed up to star in British reality TV show Ladies of London, her Instagram page has become more and more risqué, featuring a healthy sprinkling of topless and partying photos.

“[Mary] has had to slowly move away from friends who perhaps don’t fit into the royal standard of behaviour any longer,” a source tells the publication.

“As a reality star with many followers on Instagram, Caroline may no longer fit in with Mary.”

They add that this has become particularly important recently as Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik are next in line to the thrown after his 77 and 82-year-old parents.

