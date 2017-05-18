News

Bizarre ‘for sale’ ad is seriously creeping people out

Yahoo7 Be /

Prospective homeowners looking to buy in South Carolina, in the US, recently came across the most bizarre advertisement.

Pictures of a quaint looking cottage were accompanied by a rather odd description - and it wasn’t just because the four bedroom place was going for a mere $210K!

It read: “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances.

This is he cottage. Photo: zillow.com

“Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place.

“(Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)”

RELATED: Did a 'dark spirit' move this doll in this 'haunted' house?

Of course, asking people not to ask about such curious circumstances only makes us more desperate to know!

An interior shot of the house. Photo: zillow.com

While many speculated that the house could be haunted, the current owners later revealed that the reason behind the strange post was much less supernatural.

They’d been renting the upstairs apartment to an artist whose work hasn’t exactly been bringing in the big bucks lately.

Turns out the creepy ad, which was written by the owner’s son and has since been taken down, had nothing to do with haunted houses after all!

