Mum finally finds confidence after stretch mark hell

Yahoo7 Be

Alison Pickin has struggled with crippling body confidence her whole life because of stretch marks that covered almost her entire body.

But now the mum-of-three is feeling better than ever after a boob job gave her the confidence to go on her first holiday in a decade.

“I 100% feel like I have a new lease on life. I’m so glad I did it,” says Alison.

Alison has gone on her first holiday in a decade. Photo: Caters News

“We spent the holiday sunbathing and going out. I felt a lot more confident.”

After being diagnosed with the Crohn’s disease at 19, Alison believes the medication she took caused the stretch marks to cover everywhere on her body, except for her breasts.

The 32-year-old has struggled with her confidence ever since, which affected her relationships and social life.

Alison had stretch marks over her whole body except her breasts. Photo: Caters News

Because her breasts were the only place that didn’t have any stretch marks, she decided to spend over $8000 on enlargement surgery – going from a size 34B to a 32GG.

“I did it for me. I wanted to make myself feel happier. I feel more feminine now. I always felt flat chested before,” she says.

“I have so much more confidence now and feel quite happy in myself. I’ve always wanted the surgery but I’ve never had the confidence to do it.”

The support worker from the UK is now confident enough to wear more revealing clothes and has just returned from a hen do in Benidorm – her first holiday since she was 18-years-old.

Alison says she always felt 'flat chested'. Photo: Caters News

“A lot of women actually stopped me to tell me how much they loved my boobs, which was flattering,” Alison says.

“I haven’t left the house with my legs out since I was 19 but I was wearing shorts every day and I didn’t care."

“I loved it so much I’ve asked my friends to go again next year.”

The mum is looking forward to her next holiday. Photo: Caters News

Alison’s medication has now been changed, which has reduced the stretch marks.

“Usually I would never wear anything revealing but I’m wearing low cut tops and I feel like I would be able to wear more revealing clothes in the hot weather,” she says.

“I even wear matching underwear now.”

- with reporting by Caters News

