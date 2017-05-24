News

The truth behind Pippa’s 'rude' pageboy

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

The seemingly 'naughty' pageboy at Pippa Middleton’s wedding made headlines for inappropriately sticking his fingers up to the camera - but it turns out not everything is as it seems.

While waiting outside the church it looked as if the young pageboy was picking his nose and giving an offensive two-fingered pose to the camera.

RELATED: Pippa had the rudest pageboy ever
RELATED: The first look inside Pippa's $170,000 glass wedding marquee

The displeased face of Duchess Kate - who was in charge of keeping the young bridal party under control - only added to the speculation that the young boy was misbehaving.

Young pageboy was caught sticking his fingers up to the camera in a pose that is often considered offensive. Source: Getty

However, another explanation has surfaced and it makes a lot more sense.

According to reports (and judging from the photos it's kind of clear to see) the adorable tot was actually just counting.

Pageboy awaits Pippa's arrival, counts to three on his fingers. Source: Getty

With a closer look, the images depict the youngster counting to three on his fingers holding them up as he goes.

His facial expressions also suggest he was caught midway through pronouncing the words ‘two’ and ‘three.’

Caught midway through saying the word 'two' as he counts. Source: Getty

Pageboy deemed as 'naughty' explained as he is counting from one to three with his fingers. Source: Getty

It seems this pageboy isn’t has cheeky as we initially thought, he is actually very innocent, and perhaps was counting up to the arrival of Pippa as we all were.

