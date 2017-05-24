The truth behind Pippa’s 'rude' pageboy

The seemingly 'naughty' pageboy at Pippa Middleton’s wedding made headlines for inappropriately sticking his fingers up to the camera - but it turns out not everything is as it seems.

While waiting outside the church it looked as if the young pageboy was picking his nose and giving an offensive two-fingered pose to the camera.

The displeased face of Duchess Kate - who was in charge of keeping the young bridal party under control - only added to the speculation that the young boy was misbehaving.

However, another explanation has surfaced and it makes a lot more sense.

According to reports (and judging from the photos it's kind of clear to see) the adorable tot was actually just counting.

With a closer look, the images depict the youngster counting to three on his fingers holding them up as he goes.

His facial expressions also suggest he was caught midway through pronouncing the words ‘two’ and ‘three.’

It seems this pageboy isn’t has cheeky as we initially thought, he is actually very innocent, and perhaps was counting up to the arrival of Pippa as we all were.

