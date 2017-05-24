Drop the scissors: This barber is so lit, he cuts hair with fire!

If you’ve ever leant over a candle with your hair out and smelt the result of it catching on fire then you’ll be blown away by this video.

Mohamed Hanafy, from Cairo, is one smoking barber who is now famous for his daring technique of using flames – that’s right – on hair.

“The difference between normal straightening and straightening with fire is that it straightens the hair more and makes it last longer,” Mohamed says in the video.

“It could last for a month or a month and a half. It also preserves the colour of the hair, prevents split ends and helps get rid of dandruff.”

RELATED: This Pomeranian Getting A Haircut Is Mesmerising

RELATED: Kanye West spends $700 a day on haircuts

It appears there is some sort of cream or paste coating the hair as he blasts it with the flames, combing it straight and flattening it with his hand.

Although some of the customers appear to look a little uneasy or even flinch at the sight of flames on their head they all seem very happy with the result, because they keep coming back.

“It was difficult for me to convince the customers,” Mohamed explains.

“How can I tell them that I’ll set their hair on fire and convince them that it wouldn’t harm their hair, that on the contrary it would improve it?”

But does it really work? So far customers are thrilled and can’t get enough.

“A lot of my friends had their hair cut here and said it was successful so I wanted to try it too. When I tried it I found that it didn’t harm my hair and that it was very successful,” says one happy customer in the video.

Would you be game enough to try??

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.