Teacher gives student racist 'award'

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Sydney Caesar couldn't believe it when she was given a prize by her seventh-grade teacher – and not for the right reasons.

The Anthony Aguirre Junior High student, from Houston in the US, was stunned to read her certificate and discover it was for being 'Most likely to blend in with white people'.

Sydney was horrified to see what her teacher had given her. Source: Vemba

"Where is the common sense in that? I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place... it just doesn't make any sense," Sydney's sister Lauren Easton said.

Imagine if your child came home with this. Source: Vemba/Fox

"I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn't talk at all for the rest of the day."

News of the bizarre award comes just days after it emerged that one of Sydney's classmates, Lizeth Villanueva, received a prize for 'Most likely to become a terrorist'.

The same teacher gave another student this 'prize'. Source: Vemba/Fox

The school district has released an apology.

"The Channelview (Independent School District) Administration would like to apologize for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom. Channelview ISD would like to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the district’s vision, mission and educational goals for our students.

"The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation."

