'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17
'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17

Delicious doughnut bouquets take the gifting market by storm

Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Talk about a delicious idea. Now you can buy someone a bouquet of Nutella doughnuts!

Roses, chocolates and gift cards are a thing of the past, after a new company called Dessertboxes was launched to end the plague of ‘boring gifts’.

Introducing doughnut bouquets. Photo: Instagram

Three Sydney-based siblings wanted to come up with something new you could send for special occasions like Valentines Day, Mothers Day or birthdays.

“People are in high demand for a gift that can't be re-gifted. And what do you give a man? Flowers? I don't think so,” co-owner Samantha Khater says.

“Jewellery rusts and flowers die but nobody has ever turned down a doughnut.”

Three siblings came up with the idea. Photo: Instagram

Just three months in and the idea has proved a huge success. On an average day the kitchen staff will whip up 660 doughnuts by mid-morning to be shipped out by 2pm.

And at $78 for a bouquet of a dozen it means the family, who own another successful business in Kayter co, can make up to $4,300 a day.

“We did Nutella bouquets through Kayter co last year and they were so successful that people wanted to purchase total 'boxes' from us filled with treats. That's how our new company was formed,” Samantha told the Daily Mail.

This is just one of many personalised dessert boxes you can order. Photo: Instagram

The doughnut bouquets are wrapped in hessian and bright tissue paper and even have a personalised syringe filled with Nutella.

You can purchase a 'Cronut naughty 9' pack for $83, the 'Donut 6' pack for $46 and even an 'Ultimate' box for $119.

Who could turn down this delicious looking Nutella doughnut bouquet? Photo: Instagram

For now the company only ships across Sydney – but there are plans to expand.

“We could ship nationally but it would compromise the fresh taste. We do have plans to expand into Melbourne soon because there is a big demand there,” Samantha says.

Other plans in the works include a 'brookie' - half brownie and half cookie - which the family believe will be super successful.

“A lot of what we do is meant to be fun and funny so we're excited people are really enjoying it,” she says.

