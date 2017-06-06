Girl's extravagant first birthday party

Every little girl wants to be spoilt on her birthday, but it’s the mums who seem more thrilled by this dream party!

Single mum and blogger Abby Gimore threw the most beautiful affair for her daughter Arlo’s first birthday at the weekend; with everything from a flower photo wall, to a two-tired cake, swiftly making it the envy of many parents on Instagram.

We’re talking pink everything, with fresh flowers and antique details that could easily have been at home at someone’s engagement party!

The main table was a beautiful dresser decorated with large gold letters spelling out “one” and birdcages filled with pink-frosted sweet-treats.

But it was hard to tell if that was the centre piece, or rather the beautiful photo wall that featured dozens of pop-out paper flowers.

Of course there was also a cute photo booth on hand to capture all the memories, which is just as well because while we’re sure the parents will be raving about it for some time, the youngster herself probably won’t remember a thing!

Either way, at least the rest of us have some #partygoals to work towards – even if we know that any old day filled with love is perfect.

