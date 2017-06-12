Donald Trump crashes a wedding at his golf club

News

As one bride and groom found out as they were celebrating their wedding at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump, who was officially there to host a fundraiser for one of the state's Republican congressmen, Tom MacArthur, joined in on the festivities for a few minutes.

Donald Trump post with the happy couple. Photo: Instagram

It was a complete surprise for the newlyweds and all the guests in attendance.

RELATED: Melania’s pal reveals surprising ‘secret’ to Trump marriage
RELATED: Melania speaks out about sleeping arrangements with Trump

“The bride came running out and he gave her a big hug and a kiss so she was just ecstatic. And then the groom found out, too… No one knew it was going to happen,” wedding guest Sean Burke told The Washington Post.

The president even danced with the bride. Photo: Instagram

Photos have been shared on social media of the President posting with the happy couple, dancing with the bride and even giving a speech.

The visit only lasted a few minutes.

Funnily enough the golf club has previously copped some backlash for including a potential presidential appearance in their wedding brochures as a selling point.

Trump giving his speech. Photo: Instagram

‘If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple,' the brochure, which has since been discontinued, said.

We guess this couple can consider themselves one of the ‘lucky’ ones.

